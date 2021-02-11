Anupam Gurani appointed as CMO of LEAD School

LEAD School today announced a significant addition to the company’s leadership team -- Anupam Gurani, who joins LEAD School as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Mumbai, Anupam will play a pivotal role in defining LEAD School’s business and marketing strategies.

In his role as CMO at LEAD School, Anupam will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy, strengthen the brand reach, and drive accelerated business growth in existing and new markets as well as category management segments. An accomplished marketing veteran with over 16 years of experience, Anupam has worked in reputed consumer-centric organizations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol), Vodafone and Google.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, LEAD School said, “We are happy to have Anupam on-board as he brings robust knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting industries. We are on a positive growth trajectory at LEAD School and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. Anupam’s knowledge and expertise will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for LEAD School.”

Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer, LEAD School said, “I am thrilled to join LEAD School and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in its evolution. Being a part of the company’s journey in bringing about a change in India’s education system is challenging yet exciting. I am glad about the opportunity to grow the company with a remarkable team as we continue to define the future of education.”

In his most recent role as SVP & Head Sales - New Business & SMB at Disney+ Hotstar, he built the Digital Ad Sales Business.

Gurani is a graduate from Delhi College of Engineering and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore.

