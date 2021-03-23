Dipankar Das Purkayastha to move on from ABP

Dhruba Mukherjee, Deputy CEO, will take over as the CEO of ABP with effect from April 1, 2021

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 23, 2021 9:49 AM
abp

Dipankar Das Purkayastha has decided to step down as the CEO & Managing Director of ABP. Purkayastha has been associated with ABP Pvt Ltd for four decades.

Commenting on Purkayastha’s decision to move on, the company said, “We take this opportunity to record our appreciation for the services he has rendered to the company. He is a visionary and a legend in our pantheon. He has made the company ready to meet the challenges of the future.”

Dhruba Mukherjee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of ABP Pvt Ltd with effect from 1st April, 2021.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Abp news Dhruba mukherjee Dipankar Das Purkayastha Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Vivek Pareek

Vivek Pareek exits Burda Media as Editorial Director & Head of Content
41 minutes ago

BOC

Govt spent Rs 73.18 crore on print media, private channels in FY21 till 12 March
2 hours ago

zee studios

Zee Studios bags top honours at 67th National Film Awards
2 hours ago