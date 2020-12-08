Dentsu International to cut 12.5% of jobs as part of restructuring programme

The company which currently employs 48,000 staff members will reportedly downsize its workforce by 6,000 jobs

The global arm of Dentsu will be going in for a major restructuring, which will reportedly lead to 6,000 job losses. The company announced that it plans to fully integrate its brand portfolio, moving from over 160 brands to six global leadership brands within two years.

The restructuring will result in a total headcount reduction of 12.5%. This means that Dentsu, which employs 48,000 members of staff, will downsize its workforce by 6,000.

The company said that the transformation programme will be initially led by their largest markets, covering 80% of Dentsu's revenue. Subsequently, all markets will be brought under the programme. The restructuring will be applicable to all service lines, functions and central teams of Dentsu.