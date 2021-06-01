Dangal Games appoints Ankit Anand as Business Head for FantasyDangal

Dangal Games, India's booming skill and tech based online gaming platform that secured 1 Million Dollars in ‘Series A’ funding in January 2021, has appointed Ankit Anand as a Business Head to their managerial position of its recently launched application FantasyDangal.

Onboarding Ankit Anand, with more than 7 years’ experience of leading corporate sales & key accounts for some of the formidable names in Banking & Media industries, as FantasyDangal’s business head was a no-brainer for Dangal Games.

Ankit’s strong educational background of Bachelors in business administration from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Post Graduation from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) has ingrained in him a deep sense of astute business acumen. He started his professional journey with a small stint as a management trainee in the Project Finance group (Debt Syndication) of Centrum Capital. Before joining Dangal Games to spearhead the overall expansion & growth of FantasyDangal, Ankit has held key business positions in Yes Bank & leading media group, Star India.

Proclaiming his time-honored affinity to the fantasy genre of online gaming Ankit Anand, Business Head, FantasyDangal says “It has been more than 15 years I have been playing fantasy sports which started as a banter with a group of friends. Now to imagine this from a lens of a platform provider gives an entirely different experience. Every day I am learning something new and exciting.”

While speaking of his plans & journey of cruising FantasyDangal Ankit Anand stated that “It has been a short and incredibly challenging journey so far, but the thrill I foresee in this industry, endeavors me to go ahead and give my best. The entire management of Dangal Games has been very supportive through-out and has given me complete freedom to execute my ideas. I am confident that FantasyDangal will be counted among India’s top fantasy platforms within the next couple of years.”

Ankit is also an avid follower of Football, Tennis & Formula One. Himself a football player, he’s deeply passionate about Console Gaming.

Excited about Ankit’s appointment Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO of Dangal Games quoted, “Since we are expanding and preparing ourselves for growth, hiring the right talent becomes a key driver for the company. As an organization we focus on bringing in people who will be accountable for developing the brand and shaping the future of Dangal Games. We have complete faith that Ankit is the right person to propel our business vision forward and we wish him all the best”.

Presently, Ankit is steering the entire wheel of the platform FantasyDangal right from - building various teams, driving customer acquisition, retention, digital marketing with a greater focus on customer experience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)