DAN elevates Haresh Nayak as President, Posterscope (APAC)

In his new role, Nayak will be driving long-term, sustainable growth by bringing automation, intelligence and accountability into the business

Dentsu Aegis Network announces the promotion of Haresh Nayak to President, Posterscope Asia Pacific, in addition to his current role as Managing Director of Postercope India. Based in Mumbai, Haresh will report into Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific CEO and Stephen Whyte, Global President of Posterscope. He will also continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India for his existing India responsibilities as well as for his expanded role in India wherein Haresh will oversee operational excellence for Media brands in the market, as COO Media Brands.

In his expanded role for APAC, Haresh will be driving long-term, sustainable growth by bringing automation, intelligence and accountability into the business. He will concentrate on enabling the regional market with focus on client needs and growth opportunities while optimising operations.

Haresh brings with him more than two decades of experience in leading businesses across OOH, Shopper Marketing, Ambient, CSR, Celebrity and Sports management. He joined Posterscope India in 2008 as General Manager to launch the brand in the market. He subsequently grew the brand further and launched four additional brands – Brandscope, Hyperspace, PSI and Ambient OOH, under the Posterscope Group India. With 125 people across 18 offices in India servicing over 80 clients, Posterscope Group India is one of the leading agencies in the country today.

Haresh has been recognised as Professional of the Year 2011, 2013 and 2015 by exchange4media. He was also featured on the Adgullly Powerful Influencers list 2019, and most recently, listed on NEONS OOH Awards 2020’s ‘Most Influential List’.

Prior to joining Posterscope, Haresh was Business Director and National Buying Head at IPG India for six years.

On the appointment, Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific CEO, said, “Haresh has built a solid career at Dentsu Aegis, from launching Posterscope 12 years ago, to transforming the business to one of the top agencies in India today. In the two decades that I’ve worked personally with him, he has proven himself to possess strong business acumen and extensive management experience. He is one of the most hard working and committed leaders I know and is well-placed to lead Posterscope Asia Pacific on to the next chapter as we evolve our integrated Dentsu Aegis business in the region.”

Stephen Whyte, Global President, Posterscope, said, “Asia Pacific continues to be a huge market for OOH advertising as emerging economies within this region power growth. We see an exciting change and growth in the OOH space, where our expertise in dynamic digital OOH continues to differentiate our offering. Haresh has strong specialist background and is a strong advocator of innovation. With him on board, Posterscope Asia Pacific will continue to push boundaries to deliver creative OOH experience for our clients.

Haresh said, “Posterscope is the world’s leading location-based marketing specialist with data, technology and infrastructure. I look forward to bringing future ready solutions that will bring in intelligence, accountability and ROI to our client’s business across Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the key region for Dentsu Aegis Network and from an OOH industry point of view the biggest potential market. Having been a part of the company’s journey for over 10 years, I embrace this new chapter with a lot of excitement and honour.”

Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO DAN India said “As the media landscape continues to change and evolve, it is imperative that our media operations are structurally aligned to continue meeting our clients’ needs. Driving automation and operational excellence within the businesses and ensuring that our teams, our processes and our systems continue to work in an agile, more integrated and less complicated way, is of paramount importance to help maximise the impact we deliver for our clients. Haresh has tremendous experience in the industry and has successfully driven Posterscope Group India to growth and excellence. His experience makes him the most suitable choice to lead this initiative.”

For the record, DAN's Media Line of Business (LoB) comprises the media, out of home and performance agencies in the market and is in line with the global business strategy of streamlining and consolidating the network's offerings around the three Lines of Business: Creative, Media and CRM. The media brands in India consist of Carat, Dentsu X, Vizeum, Amnet, iProspect, SVG, Milestone Brandcom and Posterscope.

The role will take effect immediately.