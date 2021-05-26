CarDekho strengthens Product and Tech leadership teams with 5 new appointments

CarDekho Group has fortified its leadership team by making five engineering and product leadership appointments at their Gurgaon office.

Sandeep Singh and Mayank Kapoor joined as Vice President – Engineering, Manjeet Dahiya came as Vice President – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Sciences, Dharmesh Gandhi joined as Vice President – Products, and Aditya Kumar as Vice President - Product Strategy and Analytics. They all will be reporting to CarDekho Group’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, Vivek Srivastava.

Sandeep Singh has 14 years of experience in building deep technology and highly scalable products. He possesses a unique combination of technical, business and analytical skills and has a rich experience of working in technology companies where he has built products from scratch. In the past, he has led products, grew teams and scaled the user base to hundreds of millions of users. Earlier, he was with Walmart Global Tech as Director of Engineering in San Francisco. Sandeep is also a former entrepreneur and has also worked with Yahoo and AT&T and is an IIT Kanpur alumnus.

Mayank Kapoor has more than a decade long experience in building and managing technology products. An engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and an MBA holder from MIT Sloan, Mayank has worked with Reliance Jio as VP, Engineering, where he led Cloud Consumer Products, Services and Cloud Platform. He has also worked at Apple, Amazon and Alstom Power. Mayank is highly experienced in engineering leadership, business expansion and project execution. He has developed large-scale products that are used by millions of people across the globe.

With over 14 years of experience, Manjeet Dahiya is an expert in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Sciences. Before joining CarDekho he was the Head of Data Science and Machine Learning at Airtel Digital. Manjeet is skilled in studying data and deriving qualitative results from it that can help in forming result-oriented strategies by the company. Manjeet is a PhD in Computer Science from IIT Delhi and BTech from IIT Kanpur.

Dharmesh Gandhi has over 16 years of experience in product management, marketing and engineering roles for e-commerce, digital advertising, video and smartphone products. Dharmesh has previously worked in product leadership roles at Rentomojo, Uber, Amazon and Cisco, where he took products from concept to market, covering aspects of monetization, product design, customer development and marketing. Dharmesh is an IIM Bangalore and IIT Kanpur alumnus.

An IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kanpur alumnus, Aditya Kumar has 13 years of experience in business strategy, data strategy, and operations strategy. Aditya was a co-founder of CliffJumper Technologies where he built a proximity marketing and sales platform for SMBs. He specializes in conducting research and building strategy with a data-led approach. Aditya has also worked with Gartner, IDG Ventures and A.T. Kearney.

On the new appointments, Vivek Srivastava, Chief Product & Technology Officer, CarDekho Group said, “Customer delight and innovation are at the core of CarDekho. We are aggressively strengthening our product and tech teams to build world class technology products. We are strategically getting the right talent to achieve our vision of CarDekho. We welcome Sandeep Singh, Mayank Kapoor, Manjeet Dahiya, Dharmesh Gandhi, and Aditya Kumar to the CarDekho group. Their experience and ability in anticipating market dynamics to create new products and segments will help us drive innovation at a higher velocity.”

