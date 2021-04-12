CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as Chief Operating Officer

CaratLane has appointed Avnish Anand, Co-Founder at CaratLane, as its Chief Operating Officer. An industry veteran, Avnish Anand, brings in his 18+ years of experience and has been critical to the growth of CaratLane and the omni-channel business in the recent years. As COO, he will lead CaratLane’s new opportunities by growing the core business, Omni-channel strategy and build key partnerships to drive growth. Anand will play an important role in scaling up both domestic and international business. Being the first employee at CaratLane and part of the founding team, his contribution to the foundation of the omni-channel business has contributed to how the organisation has taken shape.

Speaking on the appointment of CaratLane’s new COO, Mithun Sacheti, Founder and Managing Director said, “Avnish has a voracious appetite for new ideas and learning which has resulted in a robust understanding of our business which he employs to enable the entire team to exceed targets. We owe many of our product innovations to his entrepreneurial spirit, ownership, and willingness to experiment.”

Avnish Anand, COO, CaratLane said, “It’s been an exciting journey at CaratLane and I am thrilled to take on the new responsibility given to me. We've been working hard at constantly adapting and innovating in the changing environment to address the needs of the customer in the best possible way. As a result, we have been successful at creating our niche and identity in this industry. I am excited to lead the many upcoming ventures in our next phase of growth with a diligent and enthusiastic lot of employees here at CaratLane.”

