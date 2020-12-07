Café Coffee Day appoints V G Siddhartha’s wife Malavika Hegde as CEO
Hegde will assume the new role starting December 7
Café Coffee Day Enterprises has appointed Malavika Hegde as CEO of the company. She has been the non-executive director of the organisation and will assume the new role starting December 7. The company announced the development in a BSE filing.
Hegde is former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna's daughter and the wife of late V G Siddhartha, the Cafe Coffee Day founder who passed away last year.
