Café Coffee Day appoints V G Siddhartha’s wife Malavika Hegde as CEO

Hegde will assume the new role starting December 7

Updated: Dec 7, 2020 7:40 PM
Café Coffee Day Enterprises has appointed Malavika Hegde as CEO of the company. She has been the non-executive director of the organisation and will assume the new role starting December 7. The company announced the development in a BSE filing.

Hegde is former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna's daughter and the wife of late V G Siddhartha, the Cafe Coffee Day founder who passed away last year.

