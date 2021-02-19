BoAt names Vivek Gambhir as Chief Executive Officer

Gambhir will be closely working with co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta to drive the company's vision and accelerate the overall growth

Consumer tech products brand Boat on Friday said it has appointed former Godrej Consumer Products executive Vivek Gambhir as its Chief Executive Officer, according to reports.

At Boat, Gambhir will be closely working with co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta to drive the company's vision and accelerate the overall growth, a statement said.

Previously, Gambhir served as the CEO and Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) where he spearheaded the transformation and global expansion of the organisation, it added.

Before joining Godrej, Gambhir was a founding member of Bain & Company's consulting operations in India and has also led the firm's FMCG and telecommunications practices in India. He also worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Singapore.

"He (Gambhir) is an industry veteran and has a proven track record in growing organisations, improving operations, and delivering stellar returns to stakeholders," Boat co-founder Aman Gupta said.

The company will benefit from his experience, insights and knowledge as it looks forward to the next phase of growth, he added.

On his appointment, Gambhir said while Boat has made tremendous progress, this is just the beginning. " We will strive to be more innovative, harness newer growth opportunities and build a distinctive culture,” he added.

Boat's portfolio includes headphones, earphones, speakers, travel chargers, cables and smart bands. It had registered gross revenue of over Rs 500 crore in FY2019-20.

The company -- which aims to double its topline by FY24 -- has witnessed a significant surge in demand amid the pandemic as people work and study from home.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)