BharatPe appoints Parth Joshi as CMO

BharatPe announced the appointment of Parth Joshi as the Chief Marketing Officer at BharatPe. Parth, a global marketing leader, has extensive experience in building brands, across India and overseas markets. Parth Joshi will work closely with Suhail Sameer, BharatePe’s Group President. This is the fourth key leadership appointment by BharatPe this year. The company has already announced the appointment of Gautam Kaushik (ex-MD & CEO, PAYBACK) who leads the payments business, Sumeet Singh (ex-Partner, Amarchand Mangaldas) as General Counsel and Head of Corporate Strategy and Amit Jain as the Chief Risk Officer.

Parth will bring his in-depth understanding of brands, product development and marketing to fuel BharatPe’scontinued growth. In the past, Parth has played a key role in building many brands across geographies in multi-national companies. Prior to joining BharatPe, Parth was the Head of Marketing– Global Expansion Markets, Reckitt based out of Singapore. He has also held various marketing roles in GSK & L’Oréal. Parth is an alumnus of MDI, Gurgaon.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the brand and marketing strategy of the company keeps pace with our evolving business. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Parth as he joins our leadership team. I am confident that Parth’s experience with FMCG giants will be instrumental as we aspire to build BharatPe as preferred financial services and credit partner for tens of millions of merchants. Also, his in-depth understanding of consumer aspirations and behaviour would be key as we build products like BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) for the end customers and scale PAYBACK in India in the times to come.”

Added Parth, “BharatPe has seen stupendous growth over the last couple of years. It is phenomenal how India has accepted digital payments and BharatPe has been at the forefront of this transformation. I am looking forward to build BharatPe as the preferred brand for our customers. We also have big plans for the consumer side and I am excited to lead and build this business with the team.”

