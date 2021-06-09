Bharat Khatri bids adieu to Xaxis India after 7+ years

Bharat Khatri, the Country Head of Xaxis India, has called it quits at the outcome media company which is Group M’s advanced programmatic arm. Bharat had spent over seven years at Xaxis across multiple roles.

Khatri confirmed his exit from Xaxis.

In his role as Country Head, he led the client development and oversaw operations and publisher partnership to deliver best-in-class programmatic solutions for brands. He is a strategic digital marketer with over a decade of experience across digital and sales domains. His primary focus is to leverage technology to drive efficiency and creativity in digital marketing at scale.



He began his journey with Xaxis as an Engagement Manager, winning new accounts and delighting existing clients with his strategic and solutions-focused approach. Prior to his elevation as the Country Head, he was National Director of India where he led client development and oversaw operations and publisher partnerships to deliver best-in-class programmatic solutions for brands.



Xaxis aims to make advertising more valuable for brands & their customers by advancing their technology, data, and expertise to make programmatic media more effective and efficient. From Digital Out of Home (DOOH), audio, and e-commerce, to shoppable formats and dedicated creative services, Xaxis is always innovating and partnering to improve the effectiveness of campaigns.



The company combines purpose-built AI, advanced multi-channel solutions, and dedicated programmatic expertise to transform digital media into business outcomes for more than 3000 brands worldwide. The company has its presence across 48 markets globally with 63 offices and 1500+ programmatic experts.

