Bank of Baroda awards digital duties to Interactive Avenues

Following a multi-agency pitch, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company has won the digital mandate Bank of Baroda. The account will be handled by Interactive Avenues’ Mumbai office.

Bank of Baroda was looking for a fresh, strategic, and impactful corporate digital makeover. Therefore, one of the mandates for IA is to create and revamp the website of the bank and its allied services. Through this improved digitization, Bank of Baroda is trying to upgrade its customer experience and acquire the attention of the millennials and GenZ.

Bank of Baroda was amongst the flagbearers to promote Indian banking to the global platform. Currently, it has a significant presence in the overseas markets, with a network of 96 offices in 19 countries including of 44 overseas branches/ offices (including 1 IBU GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, 9 EBSUs in UAE and 1 mobile banking unit in Mauritius), 52 branches of bank's 7 overseas subsidiaries. In addition, Bank has one joint venture in Malaysia viz. India international bank (Malaysia) Berhad and one associate Bank in Zambia viz. Indo Zambia Bank Ltd. with 30 branches.

Purshotam - Chief General Manager - Retail Liabilities, Wealth Management, Marketing, Capital Market & NRI Services, said, “Banking, especially in metros and international markets, is entirely digitized today, owing to the ease of accessibility it offers. Evidence of increase in customer impressions on our website suggests that more and more customers are interacting with the website for their daily banking needs. To ensure seamless user experience and faster transactions online, the website should provide best UI/UX, thorough information, interactive and useful business tools, etc.”

“We look forward to working with Interactive Avenues to create an improved digital infrastructure for us that can offer a seamless banking experience for our existing and prospective customers across the globe”, he further added.

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, said, “This is a very significant partnership for us, and we are extremely honoured to be part of Bank of Baroda’s digital transformation journey, and adding them to our roster of marquee clients. Gone are the days when retail banking customers had modest expectations in terms of banking experience. Customers now expect their banking interactions to be more technologically sophisticated and personalized. We are looking forward to creating this interesting online customer experience for Bank of Baroda.”

In this regards, Sitecore President, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Mark Troselj states, “We are thrilled to partner with Interactive Avenues and the Bank of Baroda and assist one of India’s largest financial institutions with a major international digital transformation project,” He further added, “Banking is becoming more of a digitally responsive industry and the players that adopt truly agile interfaces will win in the future.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)