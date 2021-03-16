Amrita Randhawa to join Publicis Groupe as CEO, Southeast Asia: Reports

Former Asia Pacific CEO of Mindshare Amrita Randhawa will be joining Publicis, as per media reports. She will be joining as CEO, Southeast Asia on June 1.

In her new role, Randhawa will supervise all aspects of the business, including creative, media, influence, production, commerce, data, tech and clients.

The new role is Randhawa's second stint with Publicis as she was with Starcom Bangalore back in 2003-2005 as Associate Media Director.

Randhawa was with Mindshare since 2006. She was promoted as the CEO of Asia Pacific in March 2018. Before that, she was the CEO of Mindshare Greater China. She has earlier been associated with companies such as Mudra Communications.

