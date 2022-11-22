Abe Thomas, CEO-Reliance Broadcast, to be Adjunct Professor at Taylor's University
Thomas will be part of the university’s school of media and communications faculty
Abe Thomas, CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, will be joining as Adjunct Professor at the school of media and communications at Taylor's University in Malaysia.
Thomas took over as the CEO of Reliance Broadcast in 2018. He is an industry veteran with deep knowledge about multi-media plaforms.
Thomas has over two decades of experience across Print, Radio, TV and Digital is the markets of India, China and South Asia.
