Wunderman Thompson Kolkata curates Environment Day film for Tata Tiscon

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata has conceptualised a digital film ‘#ItsOurNature’ for Tata Tiscon on World Environment Day. It encourages people to act responsibly towards their environment. The campaign has been rolled out under the Tata Tiscon Go Green, the sustainability initiative by the brand.



Commenting on the brand’s new content, Satyajit Maity, Chief of Marketing and Sales, (Branded Products & Retail), Tata Steel, said, “Tata Tiscon is not just India’s largest home building brand, it is India's 1st rebar brand to receive GreenPro certification. It’s our nature to care for the environment through our processes, products and communications. We are also dedicated to promote this message across the value chain and stakeholders we touch upon. We are running a campaign on our online early inspiration and home building platform - Tata Steel Aashiyana where we are planting a sapling on every purchase made by our consumers through our online portal.”



T. V. Srinivas Shenoy - Chief Commercial Officer (Long Products), Tata Steel, "At Tata Steel, we are going to great lengths to ensure sustainability of our products. We have taken special care to reduce water usage and energy consumption. We are also managing our wastes better and depending more and more on renewable energy. Sustainability is not a destination. It's a journey and we are at it every day."



“As a species, we humans, have cared and nurtured ourselves for thousands of years against all kinds of hostilities and today we rule the Earth. But now is the time to see the environment threat as real and once again do whatever it takes to ensure our own survival,” says Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.



Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, said, “The World Environment Day is a wake-up call for us to cherish nature and care for it because that is the only way we can live sustainably. We at Wunderman Thompson Kolkata are proud to partner with Tata Steel to create this very relevant film for World Environment Day, for brand Tata Tiscon. The film portrays the harmony of nature with a gentle reminder to do our bit, lest we forget.”



The film is the centrepiece of a larger campaign, #ItsOurNature, rolled out digitally to engage thousands of Tata Tiscon channels partners and customers across the country.

