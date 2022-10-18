Global CEO of Ogilvy Devika Bulchandani is currently on a visit to India. On Tuesday, she sat down for a chat with e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman.

Dev, as she is popularly referred to in the advertising industry, talked about exporting learnings from Ogilvy India to their other centres across the globe, the areas where she wants the Indian team to up its game, and more.

Catch the full conversation here

Meanwhile, Bulchandani, who is on her first international Ogilvy market visit after taking over the top post last month, also interacted with the media.

She started off the conversation saying that it was an honour for her to be sitting next to Piyush Pandey, the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy.

“I call him the godfather of this agency. Ogilvy is the crown jewel of our network and Piyush is the soul of it,” said the CEO.

On the occasion, Bulchandani, who is the brain behind the very popular ‘fearless girl campaign’, shared her life’s journey. “I was born in Amritsar and I lived there until I was 10 years old. I come from a very conservative Punjabi family. I was always told things like ‘girls don't do that’. When I was 13, I told my mother that I will go to the US. I wanted to have my self-worth defined with what I do.”

“I found ad by mistake. And that's one of the best things that happened to me. This industry has the ability to use the power of imagination. We understand humans and we create imagination. We are changing the course of humanity as we're doing it with Mondelez as well as with Dove,” she said.

“Advertising is a people business where you create an environment of psychological safety and ambition. It's about chasing greatness, but one should do it with goodness. You've got to have a healthy dose of delusional optimism. And if you choose a healthy dose of delusional optimism, I promise, whatever you do will be spectacular,” she shared.

Talking about breaking gender barriers to become the first Indian-origin female Global CEO of Ogilvy, Bulchandani said, “Barrier is an opportunity to breakthrough. The most important thing for a woman to do is not to give up. Barrier should be an invitation to do what you want to do. Women come with so much baggage that we have to shed it. And that is a conscious choice that we have to make and it takes fearlessness and courage to do it. I think that is an important thing to do. You have to make conscious choices,” she said.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)