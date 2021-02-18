vivo aims to create a platform for aspiring film directors through its brand campaign

In the last year, people from different parts of the country have come forward to lend a helping hand and fight against the COVID-19 battle. People are adapting to new ways of expressing their emotions, and the smartphone has emerged as the most significant part of our lives – be it to study, work, to get entertained and express yourself. Taking this thought into consideration, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced a new brand campaign Real People, Real stories that attempts to bring real stories of people who are making a difference with their work, and also to provide a platform to the community of young aspiring film makers to showcase their talent to the world by telling real stories from various parts of India.

Under the campaign, two inspiring stories are presented which have been shot on a vivo smartphone. The campaign highlights the attempts of people making a difference with their work, bringing #DelightEveryMoment to people around them. The two films are only start of what lies ahead as a platform that will bring many such heartwarming stories of human conections to the world aimed to delight the audience. Young directors who wish to shoot for vivo and more people with compelling stories can also write to vivo India on india.pr@vivo.com to capture their stories.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We all have fought through 2020, one of the toughest years in history but there are so many people who have been working hard to help someone every day. The campaign Real People Real Stories is also a reflection of what vivo stands for as a brand that is a brand that is young and aims to bring joy to humanity. Going ahead, our aim is to bring many more heartwarming stories to the fore front and give more film makers a platform to showcase their talent to the world.”

Film 1

The first film, shot by talented filmmaker Samay, presents the story of Anuradha, founder of Reach, a school for children with learning. The film beautifully showcases how technology helped the children celebrate Diwali with joy amidst the pandemic. Shot by a vivo smartphone, the movie captures how technology helped in staying close during the pandemic. With assisting Shoojit Sircar in the past, Samay has worked with some of the leading brands in India, along with directing short films like ‘Ten past twelve’ and ’Madhab’.

Commenting on his work, Director Samay Bhattacharya, said, “The opportunity to capture the emotions and feelings of these young kids was an honour. Being able to record the working of REACH and what all they do for these children was an incredible feeling, and recording it using a vivo smartphone made it so much easier. Creating a platform to showcase real stories will help in bringing some of the hidden gems of our country. The shots captured were to highlight the joy of the students, and how technology is bringing us closer even during these tough times is truly remarkable.”

Film 2

The second movie is a story of a woman from Lucknow who pursued her dream for a bakery and create recipes which are healthy and enjoyed by everyone including those who face lifestyle chronic diseases such as diabetes. The film has been shot by Sagar Kapoor in Lucknow and encapsulates the essence of how little things matter while you are working towards building your dreams. The camera technology on vivo smartphone beautifully captured all the little details that goes into building a dream into reality.

Speaking about his work, talented new director Sagar Kapoor said, “The target of the campaign was to highlight the relationship between the daughter and father and how the character started making sugar free sweets for her diabetic father. The resultant cake was the first step towards her true calling, and the idea of a high-end, natural ingredient-based food chain began to take shape. Bringing out a real story through vivo smartphones gave birth to an opportunity to capture and share the heart-warming tales of inspiring people with a bigger audience.”

