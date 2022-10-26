Viacom18, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Drinking Water, Wavemaker come together for film

Viacom18, Network Branded Content Team has yet again teamed up with Pernod Ricard – Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water & Wavemaker India to celebrate the festival of lights – Diwali. This association is an extension to their partnership after Holi campaign they did earlier this year.

The light-hearted campaign videos have been jointly conceptualized and executed by Viacom18 and Wavemaker and is being extensively marketed across platforms.

The campaign features notable celebrities such as ex Bigg Boss contestants: Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and ex Bigg Boss Marathi contestants Jay Dhudhane, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam.

The campaign captures these celebrities who are also friends celebrating the festival of lights. The campaign film celebrates the quirks around the exchange of sweets & gifts during Diwali.

The light-hearted fun video plays up on the common & very popular emotion every Indian probably feels when they receive a box Soan Papdi as the rotational gift every year. What happens when this group of friends is faced with the same predicament, when it’s given by someone you cannot say no to. The film ends on a fun note that will bring a smile to the audiences.

Commenting on the association, Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to be to partnering with Imperial Blue packaged drinking water again and celebrate the festival of lights. The campaign is a beautiful rendition of friends coming together and celebrating Diwali with loved ones. Though the spirits are visibly low at the beginning, the mood lights up when a loved one comes in to share the joy. We are sure this fun filled campaign will strike a chord and help the brand message be more conspicuous, leaving an impact on the audience.”

Ishwindar Singh, GM Marketing, Pernod Ricard India commented, “The festival of lights, Diwali, is the symbol of joy and prosperity bringing loved ones together for celebrations. The brand Imperial Blue inspires its consumers to embrace life with a smile and with this campaign we bring forth a light hearted take on the festivities and the art of “gifting” around Diwali.”

Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India and Head- Branded Content, GroupM India commented, "It is a great collaboration on Wavemaker's part with Pernod Ricard India and Viacom18 of putting together this creative and innovative campaign. We are sure this campaign will connect well with the audience and elevate their festive spirits through brand messaging of celebratory times of the year."

The campaign caters to Hindi and Marathi markets and expected to deliver the message of coming together and celebrating with loved ones unconditionally. The video can be viewed on COLORS and Colors Marathi television channels, VOOT and the networks and artists’ social media handles.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)