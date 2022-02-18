UP polls: BJP releases new ad campaign for specially abled

The party has released a series of TVCs and print ads with QR codes as part of this campaign.

In the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, ruling party BJP has launched a political campaign that takes into account the needs of the specially abled people in the state.

“Each print creative released for BJP campaign in UP will be having a unique QR code which invites readers to delve further into the detailed manifesto as per their convenience and interest. This shows the level of technological advancement that the party believes in and stands for,” the party said.

With the print ads, readers can catch the telecast of speeches by PM Narendra Modi and other senior leaders using the QR code.

