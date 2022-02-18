UP polls: BJP releases new ad campaign for specially abled

The party has released a series of TVCs and print ads with QR codes as part of this campaign.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 5:29 PM
BJP

In the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, ruling party BJP has launched a political campaign that takes into account the needs of the specially abled people in the state.

The party has released a series of TVCs and print ads with QR codes as part of this campaign.

“Each print creative released for BJP campaign in UP will be having a unique QR code which invites readers to delve further into the detailed manifesto as per their convenience and interest. This shows the level of technological advancement that the party believes in and stands for,” the party said.

 With the print ads, readers can catch the telecast of speeches by PM Narendra Modi and other senior leaders using the QR code.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Narendra modi Bjp Up elections Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Builder

Air India row: Builder.ai clarifies ‘campaign was gift to the national carrier’
5 hours ago

BARC Logo

HUL continues to be most advertised group on TV in week 6: BARC
5 hours ago

air india

Air India may take legal action against ad claiming to build prototype of app for airline
9 hours ago