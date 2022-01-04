UAE's advertising industry pioneer Tanvir Kanji is no more

One of the UAE's advertising industry pioneers Tanvir Kanji is no more. He passed away on Sunday.

Kanji was the Chairman of the Inca Group of Companies. He was instrumental in setting up one of the first full-service advertising agencies in the region in 1976 at the age of 32. Kanji also became instrumental in revolutionising mass media communications in the UAE. A risk-laden entrepreneurial option in the then media-naïve UAE, Kanji set up his agency in Sharjah from scratch.

For his contribution, Kanji was also awarded the IAA – "Publicity Man of the Year" as well as Dubai Lynx's "Advertising Person of the year" in 2009. He was also a founding member of the UAE chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and remained president of the local chapter till 2006.

