Truecaller stands against harassment with campaign #ItsNotOk

76% of sexual or inappropriate calls and messages women receive are from unknown people. Today over 10 crore women in India use Truecaller as their first line of defense against this menace. #ItsNotOk for women to be harassed. Truecaller stands against harassment.

To drive home the message, Truecaller has launched a campaign created by the Gurgaon-based independent agency Thinkstr.

Manan Shah, Director Marketing, Truecaller says: Over the last 4 years we've seen a growing support from all quarters of the society, for our fight against women's harassment. While we have seen some increase in the number of women reporting such crimes to the authorities over the last few years, we have a lot of ground to cover. This edition of the campaign is our bold effort to bring this initiative to the masses through TV and other traditional media. This is also the first time in the history of Truecaller that we are doing Newspaper ads and Outdoor advertising.

Speaking about the campaign, Ravi Raghavendra, Head Of Creative, Thinkstr says - This is a campaign that was waiting to happen. A real issue that had to be firmly dealt with. Who better than Truecaller, which is the first line of defense for crores of women in India, to send out a strong message and instil fear in the perpetrators of online harassment. We have deliberately kept the messaging fearless, bold and in first person. We hope this will encourage more women to go beyond blocking their harassers and take timely action by reporting them to the authorities.

