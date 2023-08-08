Time to rebuild trust between clients and agencies
This edition of Naziyanomics dissects the tussle between brands and ad agencies, and wonders if a joint committee is the way forward
Last week, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) released a charter, seeking more transparency in the way agencies worked. It was backed by the biggest brands in India like HUL, Dabur and Marico with representatives discussing the need to implement fair practices to improve the working relationships with agencies.
A large section of the CMOs who attended the event shared stories about how the trust between clients and agencies had depleted in the last few decades. “Do the sum total of the money a client pays to an agency, and match it with their revenue numbers. You will see a huge gap. This in itself confirms that our money is being used by agencies to make huge profits without sharing the rebate with us. All we are seeking is more transparency in the way our money is being spent by agencies,” shared a CMO.
Another complained about how breaches are rampant during advertising campaigns. FCaps (Frequency Caps) are breached, resulting in the same ad being shown to a small group of consumers at a much higher frequency than intended. The advertisers had set specific frequency limits to ensure that the ad reaches a diverse audience and doesn't overwhelm any particular segment of consumers. However, due to this breach, a select group of users is being exposed to the ad multiple times beyond the planned threshold. This has also resulted in an inflated bill that marketers have to pay for an ad. “This has become a rampant practice in digital media. Hence, we need to intervene and demand more accountability of our money,” another CMO emphasised.
On the other hand, agencies say their biggest pain point is the low fee at which they are made to work. Most claim they were left with no option but to find ways to make the business profitable as clients have significantly reduced the commission paid to agencies over the years due to increasing competition.
“For decades, we have been working at about one or two per cent commission. Look at the inflation over the years but our commission has not increased. Their demands for better services have gone up many folds over the years. Earlier, if three people worked on an account, we now have 10 people doing the same. Of course, the account sizes have increased but so have our expenses and services.”
Moreover, every time agencies raise their concerns, they are threatened with a pitch. “Pitches have become far more frequent now than ever. Some clients have started calling it annually. It is nothing but a way to extract more and more out of an agency without improving the remuneration,” says an agency veteran.
The issue of pitching itself remains a point of contention within the industry. While larger agencies with substantial resources can afford to participate in multiple pitches, it becomes a financial burden for mid-sized and smaller agencies. There have been calls in the Indian market for introducing a pitch fee to at least offset the basic costs involved in participating. This demand stems from the understanding that compensating agencies for their efforts will level the playing field and make the pitching process more equitable for all participants.
Contracts pose another challenging aspect for agencies and clients to navigate. Although agencies primarily interact with the marketing teams, it's the commercial teams’ responsibility to draft the contracts. Their primary focus is on negotiating deals, driving revenue generation and ensuring the company's financial viability. Consequently, they tend to emphasize immediate financial gains and short-term objectives in their contract drafting process. This discrepancy sometimes creates tension between the agencies and the commercial teams as the latter's approach may not always align with the long-term creative and marketing goals of the agencies.
Industry veterans believe things weren’t the same a few decades ago. There was more trust between the clients and the agencies. “Those were also less complicated days as we only had traditional media planning. Auditing accounts was simpler and more straightforward. The industry size was much smaller. We have thousands of brands now and digital has completely disrupted the ecosystem,” an industry veteran shared.
Perhaps it’s time for both parties to rebuild the trust. A joint committee comprising members of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the ISA perhaps can together find solutions to the growing concerns. This committee can serve as a platform for an open dialogue and collaboration to address the various issues and foster a renewed sense of trust and understanding between the two entities.
The committee can identify root causes and address concerns like fair remuneration for agencies, the need for a pitch fee, and revisiting or updating existing agreements, contracts and communication protocols to ensure that expectations are aligned and clearly understood by all parties. Additionally, instead of one body drafting the best practices for the other, the committee could develop guidelines for best practices in advertising and media management to ensure ethical conduct and adherence to industry standards.
Ultimately, the success of the joint committee's efforts hinges on genuine willingness from both parties to engage constructively and collaboratively.
Kartik Aaryan highlights the role of consent in new Manforce ad
Aaryan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the condom brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
Mankind Pharma has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. "As the country's number one brand with a remarkable 30% market share, Mankind and Aaryan share a common vision of promoting meaningful conversations and dialogues surrounding consent in their latest campaign - 'Apne partner se puchho,'" said the company.
Driven by its relentless pursuit to redefine pharmaceutical excellence in India, Mankind Pharma recognizes the influential role Kartik Aaryan plays, especially among the younger generation, making him the perfect ambassador to enlighten and sensitize audiences about the paramount significance of consent in today's society. The partnership aims to foster a greater understanding of consent through engaging and informative campaigns.
Speaking about his association with Manforce Condoms, Kartik Aryan shared, "I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today's society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future."
Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer division commented "We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. As a superstar, he has garnered immense admiration both on-screen and off the silver screen. His messages resonate deeply with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik's ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik's support, we are confident in our ability to reach a wider audience and drive positive change. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasizing our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness."
Mankind Pharma continues to be socially responsible in its conversations around sexual health and the upcoming campaign around consent will seek to re-emphasize the same while spreading awareness to wider audiences.
BBH India to manage integrated creative mandate of Microtek
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
BBH India, the creative agency from Publicis Groupe India, has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a power backup and solar solutions brand. After a competitive multi-agency pitch, BBH India emerged as the chosen partner to manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL & activation across all of Microtek business units – including power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare, and more.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gupta, Director, Microtek said, "We are delighted to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek's vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India's expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market."
Sharing his views on the new partnership, Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director, BBH India said, “BBH has the legacy of delivering massive brand transformation stories - globally & in India. Microtek is a proud Indian household brand with a renewed & bold vision to become a full-funnel energy solutions company. We are inspired by the audacious ambition of the Microtek leadership team and hope to repeat our past record of having partnered brands on the cusp of such a transformational journey.”
Otrivin unveils a thumb-stopping digital campaign
The mobile-first digital campaign features four compelling films
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Otrivin has launched a mobile-first digital campaign featuring four compelling films.
The brand not only communicates the core benefits of fast relief and long-lasting relief from blocked nose but also drives education about nasal sprays as a format in a fun and interesting way.
The new mobile-first digital campaign by Otrivin will be launched on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, along with YouTube.
Speaking on the new campaign, Bineet Jain, Category Head - Pain & Respiratory Health, Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "We are excited to launch this new digital campaign that draws inspiration from behaviour of people on group chats of popular messaging platforms. Our endeavour is to educate the consumers that Otrivin provides quick and long-lasting relief from blocked nose, without having to compromise on the key moments of life. We hope to enable more people to breathe their best.”
Ranveer Singh dons motivator’s robe for Cult.fit
The fitness brand has also roped in the actor as ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Cult.fit has announced actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The association between cult.fit and Ranveer Singh marks a significant milestone in the fitness industry, promising to excite and motivate millions of Indians to start their fitness journey. As part of the collaboration, cult.fit plans to leverage the actor’s social energy and commitment to a healthy and fit routine in a series of fitness initiatives and campaigns.
“Ranveer Singh is known for his sportive spirit, unparalleled energy and passion for fitness, all of which perfectly align with the thinking and vision of our brand. Through this association we aim to amplify cult.fit’s message to reach a wider audience while making fitness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Given his ability to connect with people organically, we believe that Ranveer is the ideal fit for cult.fit,” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head, cult.fit.
Ranveer cheekily busts cliched routes to motivate people to participate in fitness activities. Going beyond the conventional role of brand ambassadorship, Ranveer’s engagement transcends pure play brand engagement, to be an omnipresent champion for fitness in his inimitable style, driving people to enjoy their workouts. His commitment to the association is highlighted by the fact that he has also become a shareholder in Curefit.
As part of this collaboration, Ranveer Singh will feature in a series of innovative formats across the brand’s on-ground and digital assets, such as the cult.fit app, centers and social media to encourage Indians to prioritise their fitness. Cult.fit will leverage Ranveer's mass appeal to create awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle and the benefits of choosing cult.fit as a trusted partner on this transformative journey.
Speaking about his collaboration with cult.fit Ranveer Singh said, “I am delighted to be associated with cult.fit, as a brand ambassador and shareholder, as we strive towards breaking stereotypes around fitness and making it more accessible to all. I strongly believe in the power of physical well-being, which is all about being fit beyond mere aesthetics. Fitness has been an integral part of my routine. As Motivator in Chief at cult.fit, I look forward to encouraging more people to shift towards an active and healthy lifestyle and embark on their own fitness journeys.”
We were neither consulted nor informed: ISA's media charter irks agencies
The ISA has released a model agency contract that demands a share in the rebates earned by media agencies and the right to audit the entire agency turnover
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
The media charter launched by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) to “safeguard the interests of brands in the advertising industry” has irked media agencies. Most of the agency heads e4m spoke to say the ISA neither consulted nor informed them about it.
While the ISA claims that the charter aims to promote fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry, media agencies are questioning the concerns that the advertisers have raised.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the CEO of a major media firm shared, "Transparency is an acceptable request, but a lot of the other stuff, in my opinion, is nonsense. Advertisers want world-class strategy but would pay pennies to agencies, broadcasters and publishers. They expect absurd turnaround times, call for pitches and then award the mandate arbitrarily, want cutting-edge equipment and measurement, but will not pay."
The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that, advertisers say, are of paramount concern to them—1) ISA Model Media Agency Agreement which establishes detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, 2) zero tolerance to ad fraud, 3) Brand Safety, 4) Viewability, 5) Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data and 6) Cross-Screen Measurement. The model agreement also emphasizes points like right to audit, fare share in rebates received by media agencies.
But according to another media agency head, if the ISA starts auditing digital advertising, it will impact these agencies in a massive way. “So far, most clients were auditing traditional media but not digital. We would ensure they get their KPIs at the promised cost and bargain from the vendors. Anyways our margins are so low,” he said.
“Marketers should consider raising the fee, and instead of saving cost, focus more on efficiency," he suggested.
Another media agency CEO said it is unfair as agencies are supposed to deliver whatever the clients want. “It is a very lopsided and unfair thing for the agencies. Agencies’ commissions have gone down considerably. Now they say advertisers should get a share in the rebate. It is wrong because rebate is based on a certain level of spend. If someone is spending only Rs 20-30 crore and asking for a rebate, it is not possible. You have to spend a certain amount and then we can pass on a share in the rebate.”
The CEO further highlighted that the ISA’s demand of auditing will have huge repercussions. He said they were waiting for the AAAI’s response on the ISA media charter.
Stating similar thoughts, another media agency head said agencies are not in a very good situation. “Agencies are struggling for revenues. When spending goes down, the commissions are so minute that the revenue also goes down. We put so much manpower behind servicing our clients and they have come up with such a contract. It is disappointing and not fair to the agencies.”
“The clients have reduced remuneration to such an extent that profitability is very low. Most of the media agencies work at very low margins of profit and that tends to have an impact on the quality of people and services that they can provide. This has existed as a practice all along. Unless the media entities are also part of it, they're not necessarily bound to open up their accounts for anybody.”
ISA media charter to heavily impact digital agency operations
Industry players say the language of the charter favours advertisers to the detriment of the agencies and that it could slow down the digital transformation of the advertising ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
It was a busy day at media and digital agencies, a day filled with leadership huddles, conferences, and screened calls, as they grappled with a “comprehensive initiative that aims to safeguard the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry”.
The newly formulated “ISA Media Charter” was released by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) on Wednesday and addresses six key areas wherein both traditional media and digital agencies are required to revise their business practices. Given the growing digitization across spheres, many of the newly announced measures particularly impact digital agencies.
Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd., in a statement, said, “As India's advertising media spending continues to surge, it becomes essential to have a clear and equitable framework that protects the interests of brands and fosters healthy relationships between advertisers and media agencies. The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that are of paramount concern to advertisers - this emphasizes our commitment to a transparent and consumer-centric media ecosystem.”
As per the document, the ISA Media Charter’s key focus areas include:
- ISA Model Media Agency Agreement: To establish detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, particularly considering the substantial media flow and the complexities of the media ecosystem, The Model Media Agency Agreement template, was launched. The template for the Model Media Agreement serves as an initial framework to facilitate personalized agreements tailored to individual media agencies.
- Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where ad fraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
- Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation.
- Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
- Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
- Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
While these are areas that definitely need attention, the seeming shifting of onus squarely onto agencies, with accompanying punitive penalties isn’t exactly appreciated, with the language of the charter being said to favour advertisers to the detriment of the agencies that cater to them.
While the conversation around data privacy and protection as well as data ownership has been only increasing, the actual digital architecture is struggling to keep up with fast-moving data collection practices. And while the global digital ecosystem has been promising a ‘cookieless future’ for some time now, it’s a future that is being continuously postponed, a fact that has blurred the lines of acceptable and capable data collection, storage and use.
A senior digital agency executive, speaking off the record, said that recalibrating for these practices could be a speed bump for the swift digital transformation that the advertising ecosystem is undergoing and could impede further growth, especially of new, smaller players.
Conversely, the argument could be made that since large agencies have more skin in the game, they are liable to take on the burden of change that the charter proposes.
While some digital agencies refused to comment either on or off the record, others requested a little more time so as to be able to address the issues underlined by the charter in their totality and in proper context. Watch this space for more.
Govt not looking to do paid advertising for its I-Day campaign: Apurva Chandra
Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help amplify the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:43 PM | 1 min read
The central government has launched ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The campaign is much more ambitious than the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will continue, but this is another level to that campaign.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added, “Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help actively in amplifying this campaign. Using our radio and broadcast channels, we will try to take this campaign to every corner of the country.”
On the marketing budget of the campaign, Chandra said, “This is the 75th year of independence and we are not looking to do paid advertising for it. This is a social movement and we want every Indian to be a part of it. Hence, just like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we are not looking at any budget as such for this.”
As part of the campaign, citizens can offer tributes to the ‘mitti’ of motherland India. They can also take ‘mutthi bhar mitti’ and/or ‘maati ka diya’ to offer their respects to bravehearts who have made the country’s freedom and progress possible.
