This Women’s Day, Trell celebrates the Superस्त्री (SuperStree)

This Women’s Day, Trell - India’s Largest Lifestyle Social Commerce platform, has created a campaign to honour all women who work tirelessly and constantly surprise us by turning each challenge thrown at them into a success story. Women are multi-taskers of the first order, managing work, families, societal expectations all of it with such grace and ease. Going live on March 4, Trell’s “Superस्त्री” campaign is an initiative to celebrate and salute women across India who take on these multiple roles everyday.

The 5 day long campaign on the platform will feature videos by leading creators on Trell like Geetika Chakravarti, Anusha Swamy, Pradaini Surva, Shifa Merchant, amongst others, around various topics such as: ‘a tribute to iconic female personalities by recreating their looks, driving powerful affirmations for women and highlighting how every Mum is a Superस्त्री’ respectively. Joining the Superस्त्री celebration along with these women Trellers are also some male creators like Clince Varghese and Macedon who will be creating videos around ‘Why Indian women are the best and a dance tribute to iconic women of india’

The ‘Discovery section’ on the Trell platform will also feature Top performing female creators to follow under each category for your everyday inspiration and to conclude the campaign, the platform will be releasing a compilation video on 8 th March, where some of Trell’s most popular female creators will tell us what makes them a ‘Superस्त्री’.

A women-centric fest filled with a myriad of engaging activities across English, Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Kanada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Trell’s Superस्त्री campaign aims at giving users the right platform to celebrate the women in their lives creatively!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)