The Womb launches campaign for International Sunny Soyafit Oil

The Womb has created and conceptualised the latest campaign for International Sunny Soyafit Oil.



“Soyabean oil contains Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids in appropriate proportions. These are essential fatty acids that help to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy, which is a prevalent concern even among young adults today. That is why we decided to singularly own ‘heart health’ as our core benefit proposition in this new campaign for Sunny Soyafit Oil. This not only captures a real consumer worry but also seamlessly fits under the larger Sunny brand thought of ‘Life aapki recipe aapki”, which has been re-crafted to fit the narrative of this campaign “Dil Unka. Recipe Aapki”.”



Milind Pingle, CEO, Allana Consumer Products said: “Being a challenger brand in a highly undifferentiated commoditized category, Sunny Soyafit oil needed a narrative that could strike the right chord with today’s progressive women. Our new campaign ‘Dil Unka, Recipe Aapki’ brings in a fresh perspective in the soyabean oil category enabling every homemaker to take care of their loved one’s heart with every meal. We have tried to capture one of the most important health needs of every household today through a playful banter between a husband and wife in a gripping story.”



Suyash Khyabya, Creative Head at The Womb stated: “When you talk of heart, Dil se idea aana chahiye. And that's what happened in this campaign. It's a playful nok-jhok moment between the husband and wife, where it's all about the dil - Dil ka mamla hai. We purposely went a little filmi, but the talented Sonali Bendre made sure that her addas and expressions didn't go overboard. We are confident of igniting some conversations about the heart with this campaign."



Dhaval Jadwani, Creative Head at The Womb added: “Soyabean oil is the largest segment in the edible oil category in Maharashtra. As a brand, Sunny has been synonymous with building overall health and immunity since its inception. But the core task for this particular product was to drive heart health in line with what the brand endeavors and in a way that viewers can feel and relate to. We have built on our proposition “Dil Unka. Recipe Aapki” that connects well with drive that we want to create, and which is relatable and extendable to all. This campaign succeeds in creating a distinct brand imagery for Sunny Soyafit oil, which further differentiates the brand from competition.”

