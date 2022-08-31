The power of vernacular advertising: Shaping India’s digital ad world

India, a nation enriched with culture & tradition, unites people with its dialects & civilization, making our country distinctive. Being a home of 121 languages, vernacular dialects play a significant role in influencing our choices. Nelson Mandela also famously said, “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart”. This absolutely holds true since today’s young and mobile-first India has massively become digitized as netizens' quest for online content in their preferred lingos. Their engagement with online content consumption encourages brands to go ‘local’ in users’ native language to form a deeper sense of connection wherein, the Power of Vernacular Advertising is making a boom in the digital landscape.

In 2021, the digital advertising revenue in India was Rs 246 Billion which will become RS 314 Billion this year all because of an increase in regional content consumption. This is why, many unicorns and tech giants have started creating algorithms for different languages to easily tap, acquire and engage the niche audience and can create a stronger brand recall value as well. So, it can be said that the future of digital advertising lies in creating a strong foothold in the regional and untapped audience because smartphones are bridging a void between advertisers and consumers like never before.

Here’s how brands can harness the power of vernacular advertising and make the optimum use of it while delivering the messages directly to the consumers’ hearts.

In-Depth Targeting: Advertisers can deeply target the audience considering their demographics, psychographics, location, language and device via an effective vernacular ad creative that tells a story and stimulates consumers’ mindset. In-depth targeting helps advertisers in understanding the user's requirements, behaviour and how they respond to an advertisement and based on such insights, marketers can showcase their offerings in a more enhanced way to have quality acquisition and engagement rates.

Appographic Targeting: Appographic targeting is the user’s app-interest-based targeting strategy that is useful in analyzing the audience behaviour & language which also helps generate leads. Such metrics enable advertisers with precise targeting options and facilitate them to promote their app among users who will likely install it and resulting in better user acquisition.

Vernacular Video Adverts: With the advent of Short Video Apps and Social Networking Apps in native languages, many other apps are becoming vernacular, making it easy for brands to create awareness among their targeted user base. The use of vernacular video adverts makes the connection quicker with the netizens and leaves a lasting impact on them; that’s why brands now capitalize more on videos as it creates a good image. Videos in regional languages provide an enriching mobile experience via which advertisers get enhanced and personalised targeting options with better reach and sustainable growth.

Voice-Embedded Regional Content: Voice searches and using voice assistants are becoming common for people who do not use English. In fact, Google’s campaign #BolneSeSabHoga allowed people to ask Google anything, anytime and in any language which proved to be a huge hit for brands. ‘Voice-First’ interactions have made voice assistants offer a slew of regional dialects to make the consumer use their device efficiently which is why a revenue of US$2.95bn is expected to generate this year from the mobile voice segment in India. This will be steadily rising due to vernacular demand that enables users to explore the content of their interest with a personalised experience.

In the digital advertising ecosystem, vernacular advertising is a key to successfully achieving KPIs with effective campaign performance since today’s society being multilingual has become a powerful zone for brands to establish their footholds. Vernacular advertising isn’t only an approach but an emotional appeal from advertisers to their audience that develops a relationship between them due to its readability and emotional connection that encourages users to think that a marketer cares for them. As a result, vernacular advertising drives an enriching mobile experience with personalised targeting options and maximised brand reach.

