The Moms Co. ropes in Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador

The Moms Co. has roped in actor Sonam A Kapoor as brand ambassador for its skincare and babycare range. A soon-to-be mother and a firm believer of using skincare products that come with proof of performance and meet the highest safety standards, Sonam gracefully represents The Moms Co.’s value of Love, Without Compromise.

With this association, the company will also launch its first-ever TV campaign to promote its skincare products that are natural and come with proof of performance.

Actor and soon-to-be-mom Sonam A Kapoor was a natural choice for the brand as she is a true believer in making effective and clinically proven skincare choices. Speaking about her association with The Moms Co., Sonam A Kapoor says, “The Moms Co. is a brand that was born out of a mother’s need to find the best products for her baby and is built on the philosophy of creating products that are natural, effective, clinically tested and one that meets global safety standards. I have been using The Moms Co.’s products as part of my daily skincare regime and they have proven extremely effective for me and I look forward to using them for my baby as well.”

Commenting on the association with Sonam, Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. said, “Over the past 5 years, The Moms Co. has become India’s go-to brand for safe and effective products and is trusted by over 2 million consumers. In this journey, we have found the perfect partner in Sonam A Kapoor. She is known for her conscious and discerning choices in all aspects of life. The synergy between our brand values and what she represents is remarkable. We are delighted to partner with her to make The Moms Co. reach many more homes."

Commenting on this launch Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands at The Good Glamm Group commented: “The Moms Co. is the first brand The Good Glamm Group acquired, and to see the brand grow and make such bold moves is really exciting. The Moms Co. is one of our most awarded clinically certified brands within our portfolio. It creates clinically proven products encouraging women to love their skin without compromising. With its new campaign, we would like The Moms co to become the first brand of choice for Mom and Baby backed by-products that are gentle yet highly effective.”

