SVIS banishes men's personal hygiene taboos in maiden ad campaign

SVISH, a D2C start-up for personal hygiene launched its first ad campaign #SamajGayeNa #SvishKaroAageBadho that highlights the most common hygiene issues men face under the belt: chafing, jock itch, irritation, bad odour, and discomfort due to rashes on the inner thigh. A conversation about Hygiene Below the Belt for Men is usually hushed and often ignored.

The campaign that releases today kicks off with short teaser promos hinting at the topic without spelling it out, followed by a brand film that draws attention to the need for acceptance and care for personal hygiene below the belt. In addition, it attempts to dispel the taboo, ignorance, shame, and awkwardness that stems from the conversation.

The campaign portrays the ordeal of Hardik Inamdar A.K.A. Hi, who sets a goal to walk 10,000 steps a day, but within a few days, the chafing and rashes make it impossible. The awkward walk to combat the discomfort becomes a joke until he finally understands that an all-natural solution is available to reduce thigh rashes with SVISH Anti-Chafing Roll-On.

The ad campaign educates men to create awareness about their bodies' most commonly ignored part.

SVISH Anti-Chafing Roll-On is dermatologically tested and is made with 100% natural ingredients like Niacinamide, Neem, and Cedar Wood Oil. It's 100% vegan (PETA certified). It helps reduce the chances of inner thigh Rashes.

Co-Founders Ishan Grover & Jaideep Mahajan say, "We want to lead the dialogue around Hygiene Below the Belt for Men and encourage them to take intimate Hygiene seriously. Our product line is well-researched and tested and aimed toward offering a fresh approach to personal care.

