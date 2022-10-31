Sunpure launches #MakesYourFoodSpecial campaign to reiterate the value of purity & trust

South India’s edible oil brand, Sunpure, has announced the launch of its latest marketing campaign - #MakesYourFoodSpecial. The year-long, multilingual campaign has been planned across traditional and digital media and aims to reiterate the brand’s core values of purity, trust, care, and honesty.

Last year, Sunpure, a part of MK Agrotech Group, had appointed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The current campaign is looking at further strengthening the deep connect the brand has developed with customers across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

The evocative ad campaign – in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu – shines a light on the strong emotional influence that food has in our lives. Food plays a special role in our relationships. When you cook for your loved ones with India’s only physically refined sunflower oil, Sunpure, you show that you care. For them, their health, their well-being.

Speaking about the campaign, Gokaran Pawar Singh, General Manager - Sales & Operations - M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd said, “Sunpure’s latest ad campaign drives home the purity of our product through a simple, yet powerful message that food cooked with Sunpure Sunflower Oil is special. The campaign will be amplified through varied platforms like TV commercials, digital, performance marketing, and outdoor media.”

