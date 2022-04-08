'IPL's Dhamakedar Scenes campaign scores high in attention & positive emotion'

Entropik Tech report analyses a few of the IPL ads based on attention, engagement and emotions to generate an overall Affect Lab (AL) score

What’s equally popular and engaging as the ongoing Indian Premier League? It’s the ads that run during the tournament that always turn out to be a topic of discussion on the web and beyond every year. While many brands hit the creativity a notch higher every year, the broadcaster Star Sports, also has some interesting campaigns up its sleeves. This year, the broadcaster is running the #YehAbNormalHai campaign along with the ‘Dhamaakedar Scenes’ series, where the cricketers offer some bomb diffusion advice saying, “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena, yahaan koi bhi fat sakta hai.”

As per a recently released IPL ads report by Entropik Tech, which has measured the effectiveness of the said campaign on basis of attention, emotion, and engagement, the series excels in terms of attention and positive emotion but lacks in terms of engagement due to the repetition of the same concept in all the videos.

Here’s how the report has ranked the ads in the series based on Affect Lab (AL) emotion metrics, after observing audience reactions via their webcams:

The report reads, “69% of respondents stated that Dhoni as Bus Driver is the most loved Avatar of MS Dhoni in the ad series followed by Dhoni as Bahanebaaz Grandfather. 88% of respondents felt that they like the Tata IPL 2022 ads very much and 88% of respondents fondly selected Dhoni as their favourite character in the ‘Dhamaakedar’ series.”

It is interesting to note here that the bus driver ad with the tagline ‘Yeh Pagalpan Ab Normal Hai,' recently came under ASCI’s scanner for breaking its code and the self-regulatory body has reached out to the broadcaster to withdraw/modify the ad after a road safety organization lodged a complaint citing the promo glorifies the violation of traffic rules.

The report gives detailed insights into the emotional score of each of the ads in the series.

‘Bahanebaazi Ab Normal Hai’

Sharing details about another ad in the series, ‘Bahanebaazi Ab Normal Hai’, again featuring MS Dhoni, the report highlighted, “The Attention level of the respondents while watching the Ad was 68.79 which is great and fares better than most of the ads/promos. Attention remains constant throughout the trailer, wherein engagement dips and rises throughout the video. The engagement rises whenever the audience were able to see MS Dhoni on-screen and peaks when he says, “Aisi Bahaanebaazi Ab Normal hai.”

The key emotions driven by the ad were surprise (because of Dhoni’s grandfather role) and happiness (peaked during the 41st second when the tagline was announced), as per the data shared by Entropik Tech.

Here’s the segment analysis of the ad:

“The ad performs better in the later segment where the viewers were happy to see the MS Dhoni, details of the match such as date, schedule, etc., as they were eagerly waiting to watch the match,” reads the report.

‘Naye Ko Kamm Mat Samajhna’

The report reads, “The engagement peaks at 26th – 27th sec when Hardik says, “Naya jab bhi katega, 100 taka fategaa” in the video. The dominant emotions found in the promo were happiness and surprise as the audience was excited to watch the new team led by Hardik playing this year.”

The segment analysis of the ad is as follows:





“The tail segment performs better in terms of engagement and positive emotions as the viewers were excited to welcome the new team and eagerly waiting to witness the battle between new and old teams on the ground.”

‘Jo kabhi nahi fata, Wo bhi fat sakta hai is saal’

Next in line is the Dhamakedaar scenes ad featuring Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant giving a warning to other teams in the league.

The report reads, “The ad manages to garner an attention score of 68.3 and remains moreover constant throughout the video. Both positive emotion and engagement scores peak from 22nd to 25th second where the viewers were elated to see the Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishab Pant boasting about his team and new IPL 2022.”

Here’s the segment analysis of the ad:

