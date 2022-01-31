South actor Vijay Deverakonda stars in Thums Up's latest action-packed campaign

Proclaiming ‘Soft drink nahin, toofan,’ the campaign highlights the strong taste of Thums Up that often defines the adventurous spirit and strength of the drinker’s personality

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand, teams up with the new face of action, Vijay Deverakonda to present the new campaign for the brand. The action-packed campaign featuring the South actor, builds on Thums Up’s distinctively strong taste and experience.

Thums Up has been saluting the heroes who have overcome tremendous odds to reach where they are today. The brand stays committed with its deep association with the Olympic, Paralympic Games and cricket, and continued partnerships with Indian athletes. This new campaign exemplifies the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action.

Commenting on the new campaign Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India said, “Thums Up is uniquely loved for its strong taste and our continued commitment to celebrate courage to strive for our dreams. This #ThumsUpStrong campaign builds on its intrinsic (product) differentiator of strong taste, as it urges the audiences to believe in their inner strength to aim for their #PalatDe moments. The ‘never back down’ attitude of Thums Up is aptly woven into the emotion of Toofan (thunder) and depicted through the upside-down bottle action.”

In terms of advertising, Thums Up has always stayed ahead of its time – conceptualizing campaigns that align with the brand’s youthful spirit. Thums Up’s strong taste packed with a punch of soda has often defined the adventurous spirit and strength of the drinker’s personality. The brand is excited to present to its audience, the new face of action Vijay Deverakonda in a campaign that is fast-paced and adventurous. Having showcased his acting prowess with super successful films like Arjun Reddy & Geetha Govindam, and awaiting the big release of Liger this year, Vijay Deverakonda forays into deep action territory with Thums Up. The campaign proclaims ‘Soft Drink nahin, Toofan’ as it aims to connect with millions of Indians who are truly resilient, rise above all challenges that cross their paths, work hard to overcome all odds, to become heroes in their own fields.

Vijay Deverakonda, star of the new Thums Up campaign, said, “Thums Up holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, it was always my go-to beverage. Hot summers, play through the day, drink Thums Up, Refresh... The fizzy and strong taste of this drink is unparalleled and was the best pairing with Biryani. I am excited to be the new face of Thums Up, a brand that continues to stand for hard work, determination, agility and resilience.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi, toofan’. Vijay stands for toofan and we are thrilled to have him partner with us to bring this idea to life in full on toofani style.”

"If you’re a Thums Up lover, and most of us are, you know it’s anything but ‘soft’. So we’ve pulled it out of the soft drink category and put it in a category of its own: its ‘soft drink nahin, TOOFAAAAAAN’!

The distinct strong taste of Thums Up, the toofaan that it creates needed an equally toofani face to it.

So whistle podu for the much loved ‘rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda. A toofan for the toofan!" says, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North)

The adrenaline-fueled campaign which shows Deverakonda fighting against his captors to emerge victorious, will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, OOH and build interactive campaigns with audiences allowing the fans to participate in the storytelling.

