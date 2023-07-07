Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23
According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category
Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.
Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.
As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.
The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.
Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.
Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.
Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.
The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.
Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.
Amazon India launches third edition of #AmazonGotMyBack campaign
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with on-time delivery
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India.
#AmazonGotMyBack is a campaign that calls for customers’ unique experiences of how Amazon's reach, combined with on-time and reliable deliveries has helped them in a time of need.
Amazon India’s significant investment in strengthening its network has enabled Amazon to deliver customer packages to 100% of the serviceable pin codes in India and have continued to invest in speed with expansion of 1-day, Same Day and Faster Than Same Day network.
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.
The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. "Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.
Talking about the third edition of the #AmazonGotMyBack campaign, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India says, “At Amazon, we constantly strive to make the delivery experience convenient for our customers through our unparalleled reach in the hinterlands of the country with reliable and on-time deliveries. #AmazonGotMyBack campaign gives all of us, especially our associates who work behind the scenes across operations network, an opportunity to see real and unique experiences of our customers.”
Tata Tiscon enlists help of 'friendly neighbourhood engineer' to promote TMT rebar
The new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 2:47 PM | 2 min read
While building a home is a dream for many Indians, the home-building category is a very low-involvement one. People spend a lot of time choosing a home design, or on the interiors, whereas procuring building materials is generally a decision left to the contractor. The science of the category, too, is not easy to understand for the common man. Hence, most purchases are driven by fringe benefits rather than real product benefits.
Tata Tiscon, a TMT rebar brand from the house of Tata Steel, has released a new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India to address this concern. Focused on the latest range of 550SD rebars, the 360-degree campaign is built around a set of 3 TVCs where a friendly, neighbourhood engineer educates the home builders and urges them to make an informed purchase decision. Because, only when one digs a little deeper, does one realize that Tata Tiscon 550SD is a much superior TMT rebar.
Speaking of the campaign TVS Shenoy, Chief Commercial Officer, Long Products, Tata Steel, says, “Tata Tiscon has always strived to enable our customers to have a joyful home building experience. This campaign attempts to guide our customers in making informed choices as they build their dream homes.”
S Karthik Narayanan, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Tiscon, says, “It is unfair to expect individual homebuilders to have a thorough understanding of technical specifications required for selection of the right rebar. Hence, it is important for us to guide them in a consumer-centric manner without overloading them with industry-specific terminologies”.
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “As the creative and strategy partner for Tata Tiscon right from its inception, our communication approach has mirrored that of a trusted confidant, a source of wisdom, and an invaluable guide for our consumers. Amidst a sea of celebrity-driven promotions saturating our industry, we have recognized that the engineer reigns supreme as the ultimate luminary. Consequently, we have chosen to elevate the engineer to the forefront of our brand, acknowledging their unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise upon which we all rely.”
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, commented, “Many brands use scientists and engineers to establish the superiority of their product. We made a twist to this format by making the expert an in-house, and next-door voice of advice. The stories are set in small-town India, with endearing characters that drive home the technical argument, simply.”
Kerala asks families to travel for togetherness
Kerala Tourism has come up with two ad films targeting urban families
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Kerala Tourism invites urban families to 'Come Together in Kerala' through its recent set of films that connect travel and togetherness.
The first film discovers how travel brings together two siblings, while the second one centres around the realisation of the family that living in an apartment together doesn't necessarily facilitate times of togetherness. The print campaign captures various moments of sheer joy as families do things together in Kerala’s green world. This is very much in line with recent studies that show that people travel nowadays to spend more time with their loved ones.
"Post pandemic, travellers are craving connection to the people and places around them. Making memories with family and friends was the second most popular reason for traveling."
For the domestic traveller, 2023 has been the first proper holiday season—after quite some years—unfettered by the pandemic. Work from home options disappeared, daily commutes, school buses, rush hours and all the familiar pressure points of urban life returned with a bang. With everything back to the grind, family members as usual have begun to spend less time with each other, lost in their worlds of work and school. It is this insight—of urban families living close together physically in an apartment while being lost in their own worlds—that is behind the new Kerala tourism campaign. It targets urban families with kids, reminding them of the importance of connecting to each other and spending time together in a natural setting far away from their familiar worlds of studies and work.
The new campaign films can be seen at https://youtu.be/5EEKaGjeOfg and https://youtu.be/KXww1tVhA0Q
Kerala as a destination brand has always leveraged relevant and topical insights drawn from the lives to connect with its traveller audience. Right through the different phases of the pandemic—even when leisure travel hit a massive roadblock, Kerala had been consistently communicating with its audiences.
Sociowash wins creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels
Sociowash will enhance the social media presence of Hyatt India Weddings Instagram Page
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Sociowash has secured the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a prominent worldwide hospitality corporation. This account was won in a multi-agency pitch to promote Hyatt Hotels in India as an ultimate wedding destination.
As part of this mandate, the agency will extend the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. Sociowash under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience. The agency will create content for Hyatt properties nationwide which are wedding destinations. The account will be serviced from the agency headquarters in New Delhi.
Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash said, "We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious brand like Hyatt Hotels and to assist them to achieve their marketing objectives. We will utilize our integrated production capabilities to generate engaging content for the brand. With a strategic marketing approach, we aim to elevate Hyatt India’s brand presence, reaching new audiences and strengthening customer engagement tailored to them. Our data-driven strategies will drive growth and position Hyatt India as a leader in the luxury hospitality market, maximizing its competitive advantage."
On the association, Amritesh Bakshi, Director of Brand and Field Marketing – India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Private Limited said, “Hyatt hotels have long been the perfect setting for tailor-made weddings, and Perfectly Yours is a testament to the meticulousness with which Hyatt plans and executes the modern day ‘dream wedding’. We are confident that Sociowash's dynamic team and expertise will enhance our online presence through captivating content that will not only showcase the true essence of our initiative but also resonate with our cherished audiences.”
Sociowash's appointment to handle the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels in India marks a significant milestone in their journey, showcasing their commitment to excellence in integrated marketing.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate gets Enamor's digital mandate
Publicis Worldwide India will continue to be the brand’s mainline agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the specialist digital agency, has secured the digital mandate for Enamor. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Enamor's digital brand solutions and generating buzz around their new product launches.
While Publicis Worldwide India continues to serve as the brand’s mainline agency, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has been entrusted with the task of connecting with the new-age audience while upholding Enamor's cherished legacy. Leveraging their expertise in digital-first creative solutions, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate aims to position Enamor as the preferred choice among digital audiences, highlighting the diverse range of offerings available.
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide said, "We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Enamor. As valued business partners, our responsibility now entails rejuvenating the brand's perception among consumers while propelling its growth trajectory to unparalleled heights. We are committed to ensuring that Enamor establishes itself as a leading player in the industry, leaving an indelible mark in the minds of its target audience."
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor is committed to delivering premium quality products to women in India. Through our partnership with Enamor, we aim to strategically deliver digital brand solutions, and generate heightened anticipation for their upcoming product launches amongst GenZ, Zillennials and Millennials alike. Our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Vice President Marketing, Enamor said, “We are super excited to collaborate with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate for Enamor’s mandate. Enamor has always aimed to be disruptive in the lingerie category by initiating distinctive conversations and keeping the fun and fabulous women at the centre of everything it does. With the expertise and capabilities of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide, Enamor is poised to continue its upward trajectory. We hope to continue the journey of engaging our audiences through insightful and disruptive initiatives and activations.”
Rediffusion turns 50
The agency was launched on 2 July, 1973
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 9:50 AM | 4 min read
Rediffusion is celebrating 50 years in the industry. The agency was launched on 2 July, 1973, by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan
“We will create advertising that becomes famous, part of the language and the culture of the people,” said Diwan Arun Nanda when Rediffusion was launched in 1973, intending it to be India’s red-hot creative agency. Over the past 50 years, the agency has done just that. It has created some of India’s most famous campaigns that found their way into the collective consciousness, and day-to-day conversations, of the Indian people.
From ‘The zing thing’ for Gold Spot to ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ for Jenson & Nicholson; from ‘Annu taazgi de de, taazgi de de Annu’ for Tata Tea to ‘Gimme Red’ for Eveready; from ‘Hum Red & White peene waalon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai’ for Red & White cigarettes to ‘Express yourself’ for Airtel; from ‘Laga dala toh life jhinga lala’ for Tata Sky to ‘Talk to Me’ for Colgate; from ‘She’s the Taj’ for Taj Hotels to ‘Chaandi ho gayi’ for Citibank cards – Rediffusion has been the creator of some of India’s most famous brand campaigns that have endured in the memory of consumers.
Tanya & Dr. Sandeep Goyal of Mogae Group bought out the original owners in 2021. From 1994 to 2018, Japanese ad giant Dentsu and Madison Avenue based Young & Rubicam (WPP) were 20% equity owners in Rediffusion.
“Rediffusion has been a trail-blazer of the Indian advertising business. We are proud of all that we have achieved over the past 5 decades. We have been the platinum standard for clients and brands – everything a great agency ought to be,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD of the agency.
Rediffusion is the birthplace of Airtel, Maruti, Lakme, Garden Vareli, Bush, Jaisalmer, DNA, Himalayan, Colors TV, Exide, Eveready, Kaya, Officer’s Choice, Kingfisher Airlines … and many more well-known Indian brands. Many global brands like Pepsi, Colgate Total, Canon, Casio, KFC, Lufthansa, United Airlines and Revlon, besides others, were first launched in India by Rediffusion.
Some of India’s most famous advertising people have passed through the portals of Rediffusion. Commentator Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Ravi Shastri and film star Rahul Bose all worked at the ad agency. Current Group M head Prashanth Kumar, current Bennet Coleman President Partha Sinha, Publicis chairman Anupriya Acharya, Havas India chief Rana Barua, McCann’s global CSO Harjot Singh … all spent their formative years at Rediffusion. The Rediffusion alumni list is simply a who’s who of the industry.
Rediffusion today has three subsidiary agencies – Everest (digital first), Next by Rediffusion (new age brands) and Wellth (healthcare). It recently launched Ladyfinger – an all-women’s ad agency.
Rediffusion has one of the largest strategy practices in Indian advertising today. Its Red Lab consumer insights team and ICYMI, its tech news portal, are market leaders in consumer trend mapping.
The University of Lucknow and Rediffusion came together last month to launch The Bharat Lab to track and analyse consumers from the country’s heartland. Rediffusion also created the Bharat font in 2022 to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.
Rediffusion today employs nearly 400 employees and handles advertising for Parle, BMW, Tata Trusts, Dabur, Taj Hotels, Kansai Nerolac, Tata Power, L&T Realty, Orra, Brookfield, Liebherr, Zydus, LIC, Indian Oil, Shyam Steel, Himalaya Opticals, Delhi Duty Free, Tata Motors, Apar Industries, Malabar Gold, ICICI Direct, Free Press Journal, Capri, Rasna, 99 acres and more.
“We are proud to be India’s largest independent ad agency by far with some of the country’s finest talent. We look forward to the next 50 years with great optimism, bullishness and confidence,” says Tanya Goyal, Executive Director, Rediffusion.
Set Wet's new TVC talks about setting the right vibe with one’s hairstyle
The film was launched on Launched on July 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Set Wet, men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico, has launched a TVC that aims at putting hair styling at the forefront of the grooming ritual of young Indian men. With the campaign message #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai, Set Wet emphasizes the significance of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression and setting the right vibe from the get-go.
Launched on 1st July 2023, the brand film ingeniously highlights how, in a world where first impressions matter, hairstyle plays a vital role in setting the right vibe. Set Wet's film showcases a relatable scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. Faced with a sticky situation, he reaches into his bag and finds Set Wet Gel, leading to a brilliant idea. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is completely transformed, instilling him with a newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with an undeniable vibe of self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes. The key takeaway from the ad film is to inspire the audience to start styling their hair because #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, says, "As a leader in the hair styling category, Set Wet has always led the hair styling conversations amongst the youth of India and adapted to the changing trends. The new campaign #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai therefore speaks to the Gen Z consumer about the importance of hair styling as a key part of their grooming regime. Through the various legs of the campaign, Set Wet will continue to establish and emphasise this key message and actively engage with the target consumer through innovative marketing activations across touchpoints, where the consumer is already actively engaged."
As part of a comprehensive 360-activation plan, Set Wet has begun its campaign roll out of a digital, print, and on-ground campaign to empower young men in setting their vibe.
