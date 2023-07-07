Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23

According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category

Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.

Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.

As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.

The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.

Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.

Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.

Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.

Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.

The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.

Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.

