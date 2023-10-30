Saurabh Shukla is moon personified in Catch Spices' ad for Karwa Chauth
The ad has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative North
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched a new digital film for Catch, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative and directed and produced by the Titus Upputuru Company, the film is centred around Catch Salt & Spices. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
The all-new digital film brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. In this touching digital film, the personified Moon begins with reflective thoughts on its role in the lives of couples, especially during the post-marriage Karwachauth festival. The film delves into the theme of waning romance over the years, skilfully contrasting the pre-marital days of couples, with the moon serving as a silent witness, against the backdrop of a married couple. The wife eagerly anticipates the Moon's appearance, gazing out the kitchen window. The Moon's attention shifts to another household, where a husband and wife rush to prepare for Karwachauth, but a noticeable change has occurred in their relationship. The man who equated his wife with the Moon at some time; now appears emotionally distant. The Moon, however, detects an enticing aroma in the air, leading it to explore the source within the house. Here, it discovers the couple passionately cooking, infusing romance into their culinary endeavors with ‘Catch Salt & Spices’. After the Karwachauth rituals, the Moon watches as the couple share a tender moment at the dining table. The husband draws a heartwarming parallel between his wife's beauty and the moon. Filled with joy, the Moon breaks into a dance. The film closes with the Moon sneaking into the kitchen, savoring the delectable meal prepared with Catch Salt & Spices. This digital film beautifully encapsulates the essence of Catch's message, "Kyunki khana sirf khana nahi, Pyaar ko barkarar rakhne ka zariya bhi hota hai; Catch Masale har khane ki jaan… Happy Karwachauth”.
Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are delighted to introduce our new digital film, not only reaffirming our brand's fundamental message, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also emphasizing the importance of preparing delicious meals to celebrate festivals as significant as Karwachauth. We believe this digital film will strike a chord with our customers during this festival and reinforce the Catch brand as a trusted culinary companion."
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative North commented, “The occasion of Karwa Chauth is one of the most leveraged occasions for many brands. And we wanted to ride the wave too but in a cute and memorable way. And what better way to get the moon itself to become the film’s protagonist? It’s an idea that’s definitely going to stand out in the clutter, just like the moon which shines and stands apart in the sky.”
Swapan Seth's new book 'COOL' is out
The book is a reflection of the author's 'eclectic taste across categories'
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Advertising professional and art collector Swapan Seth has announced the launch of his new book COOL. The book is described as "a ready reckoner to the hip and the happening, of the known and the very unknown."
The book is a reflection of the author's "eclectic taste across categories: from boltholes to exotic hideaways."
COOL has been published by Simon & Schuster India and is available on Amazon.
Seth is an ad veteran with a long and illustrious career in the industry. He became the youngest-ever Creative Director at Clarion at age 24. He was VP at 26 at Trikaya Grey. Two years later, he started his agency Equus.
He writes for publications such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times and India Today. This is his second book and he has previously published THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY.
WPP India LFL revenue up 7% in Q3 2023
CEO Mark Read has expressed his excitement for 'the world's largest creative agency', VML, formed after merging WPP giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
WPP India’s Like for Like (LFL) revenue growth accelerated to 7.3% in the quarter with a strong performance in media, driven by new business wins, said the advertising and communication giant in its Q3 FY2023 results. According to the report, the revenue on the Year to Date (YTD) 2023 basis grew by 2.8%.
The LFL comparisons are calculated as follows: the current year, constant currency actual results (which include acquisitions from the relevant date of completion) are compared with the prior year, constant currency actual results, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year. Both periods exclude results from Russia.
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, also expressed his excitement for "the world's largest creative agency, VML," formed from merging WPP's advertising giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," said the WPP CEO in the company's press release announcing its financial results.
Read said, “In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology.”
He further added that the company's top-line performance in Q3 was below their expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half. “We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half,” said Read.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion in net new businesses in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
'Aurobindo Mohanty, you left behind a legacy of a life well lived’
Guest Column: Indranil Gupta, Founder-Director & CEO of BrandNEW, remembers ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty who passed away on October 24
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:30 PM | 2 min read
Aurobindo, your voice still echoes in my brain - vividly, distinctly. It had a very classic, emphatic tone to it, that no doubt came from deep seated belief in your every expression. And I remember you as a calm and cool gentleman. With a twinkle in your eyes.
We worked closely together at two of the most happening agencies in Calcutta: HTA and Clarion.
It was around 1985, I think, that you came on board at HTA Calcutta, initially on the prestigious ITC (Scissors/ Embassy) account, and then on the challenging Khaitan fans and Emami accounts. You made your position very strong on the last two businesses, thanks to your unflappable demeanour and your ability to deliver on commitments. I still recall spinning a pun about you based on the then famous advertising slogan: Auro ki baat Jo bhi Ho, mere baat hai Embassy!!
Later, after I took over the reigns at Clarion Calcutta in 1991, it was ordained that our paths would cross again, and we wooed you to come over to handle the ITC Gold Flake and other accounts. Those were heady days of success as together we conquered some impossible feats to contribute in making Clarion the Agency of the Year!
Amidst all the hard work, there were many moments of fun and camaraderie, with a highly spirited team that found every opportunity to celebrate (and how!). I particularly remember the crazy Holi party at your Ballygunge Phari house.
You stayed in touch intermittently through the last 30 years one way or another and we’d often try to make a physical meeting happen at Bhubaneswar prior to the Covid outbreak. Alas, that was not to be.
Sharmistha joins me in conveying our deepest condolences to Haripriya and Sagarika.
Relieved of all the recent pain and suffering, Aurobindo, you must be in a much better place. Know you left behind a legacy of a life well lived, family who care deeply, an admirable career, and friends who feel blessed for having known you.
Rest in peace, my friend!
McDowell’s No.1 Soda brings on the festive cheer in its latest TVC ‘Yaarir Gaan’
The film features Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 5:46 PM | 2 min read
This festive season, McDowell’s No.1 Soda unveiled a TVC titled ‘Yaarir Gaan’ featuring popular celebrities and real life yaars Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty. In today’s fast paced world where connections often feel strained and distant, ‘Yaarir Gaan’ is a heartfelt tribute that emphasizes the importance of friends coming together and unlocking newer possibilities.
The film is based on a trio of childhood friends who share fond memories together celebrating countless festivals over the years. However, this year, their most cherished tradition takes an unexpected twist as one of their friends commits to spending the festival with some elderly people. Realizing the intention behind it and determined to keep the tradition alive, his two friends come together to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.
‘Yaarir Gaan’ beautifully captures the true essence of friendship and the sheer joy derived when friends come together, they can unveil a world of limitless possibilities. The film immerses us in the heartwarming dynamics of friendship, demonstrating that it's not just about companionship but about the transformative power of togetherness.
Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing at Diageo India, “Festivities at this time of the year often bring friends together and rekindles yaaris. It is also that time of the year when you are hopping through the city with your best friends and making memories for a lifetime. We believe that during these festive days, friendship has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift one another. The song, Yaarir Gaan, created in partnership with SVF is a beautiful celebration of this connection friends share. The song and the story woven through it is a tribute to the enduring strength of these bonds and the joy they bring during the festive season."
WPP posts revenue of $4,238 million in Q3
The conglomerate raked in $1.4 billion in new businesses
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
"I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM," said WPP CEO Mark Read in the company's press release announcing its financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," he commented.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion net new business in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
According to the advertising and communications giant, the third-quarter performance was impacted by the continuation of second-quarter trends. Additionally, the launch of the creative agency, VML, also impacted the revenue.
Further integration of GroupM with common products and a single technology platform, streamlining of operations and back-office functions supporting client-facing agencies has strengthened the business.
Read noted, “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half.”
“We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half.
“We will provide more detail on today’s announcements, our strategic roadmap and actions to drive growth, further efficiencies and margin expansion at our Capital Markets Day in January.”
Saif and Soha Ali Khan feature in House of Pataudi’s film for new collection
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
House of Pataudi has announced the new brand campaign, featuring star siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan, showcasing their Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, Koh-i-noor.
As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan showcases the latest offerings from the House of Pataudi in vivid detail.
The brand campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience and fully embrace the various tenets of the brand, including timeless crafts such as chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes that are quintessentially House of Pataudi - modern yet rooted, understated yet distinctive. With the festive and wedding vibes already in the season, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all - pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali as well get a peek into how each and every brand product is crafted.
In the film, Saif and Soha are seen, adorned in the House of Pataudi's attires. Saif has done the voiceover for the film. The film showcases the brand's offerings which include Sherwanis, Kurtas, and Kurta sets, among others, with soothing melodies of a traditional raga running throughout the film. The film closes with Saif welcoming viewers to the House of Pataudi, and inviting them to ‘experience royalty’ through fashion, encapsulating the one-of-a-kind proposition offered by House of Pataudi.
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives, as well as exciting opportunities such as winning a staycation at a top 5-star palace hotel in Rajasthan, courtesy of Myntra’s partnership with Cleartrip.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Saif Ali Khan said, “House of Pataudi is a reflection of my personal style. It’s a brand deeply rooted in grandeur and regal aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail held to finer craftsmanship. With the festive season approaching, these collections undeniably add an extra layer of joy to your celebrations. It's a brand crafted with passion, and we aspire to share this experience with fashion enthusiasts across the country.”
