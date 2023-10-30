Saurabh Shukla is moon personified in Catch Spices' ad for Karwa Chauth

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched a new digital film for Catch, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative and directed and produced by the Titus Upputuru Company, the film is centred around Catch Salt & Spices. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The all-new digital film brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. In this touching digital film, the personified Moon begins with reflective thoughts on its role in the lives of couples, especially during the post-marriage Karwachauth festival. The film delves into the theme of waning romance over the years, skilfully contrasting the pre-marital days of couples, with the moon serving as a silent witness, against the backdrop of a married couple. The wife eagerly anticipates the Moon's appearance, gazing out the kitchen window. The Moon's attention shifts to another household, where a husband and wife rush to prepare for Karwachauth, but a noticeable change has occurred in their relationship. The man who equated his wife with the Moon at some time; now appears emotionally distant. The Moon, however, detects an enticing aroma in the air, leading it to explore the source within the house. Here, it discovers the couple passionately cooking, infusing romance into their culinary endeavors with ‘Catch Salt & Spices’. After the Karwachauth rituals, the Moon watches as the couple share a tender moment at the dining table. The husband draws a heartwarming parallel between his wife's beauty and the moon. Filled with joy, the Moon breaks into a dance. The film closes with the Moon sneaking into the kitchen, savoring the delectable meal prepared with Catch Salt & Spices. This digital film beautifully encapsulates the essence of Catch's message, "Kyunki khana sirf khana nahi, Pyaar ko barkarar rakhne ka zariya bhi hota hai; Catch Masale har khane ki jaan… Happy Karwachauth”.

Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are delighted to introduce our new digital film, not only reaffirming our brand's fundamental message, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also emphasizing the importance of preparing delicious meals to celebrate festivals as significant as Karwachauth. We believe this digital film will strike a chord with our customers during this festival and reinforce the Catch brand as a trusted culinary companion."

Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative North commented, “The occasion of Karwa Chauth is one of the most leveraged occasions for many brands. And we wanted to ride the wave too but in a cute and memorable way. And what better way to get the moon itself to become the film’s protagonist? It’s an idea that’s definitely going to stand out in the clutter, just like the moon which shines and stands apart in the sky.”

