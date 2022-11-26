Sania Mirza offers sleep solutions with Centuary Mattress

The campaign targets millennials and the elderly, and will be launched on TV and across digital mediums

Centuary Mattress has launched a new campaign with brand ambassador Sania Mirza eyeing the wedding season. The campaign is targeted at the millennials and the elderly, with Sania showcasing an affordable, durable and customisable range of Sleepable mattresses from Centuary.

The TVC featuring Sania shows how Millennials struggle to sleep at night with endless scrolling on social media as they remain glued to their phones. Similarly, the elderly find it difficult to sleep because of exhaustion. Sleepables mattresses from Centuary provide the needed comfort and durability to fall asleep immediately.

Commenting on the campaign, Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, said, “The latest campaign with Sania Mirza is a fun take on the sleeping habits of millennials in the form of a musical; with Sania highlighting the importance of prioritizing sleep on a good certified mattress. Sleeables by Centuary comes with up to 10 years of warranty and CertiPUR – US certified foam and is available exclusively across leading online platforms.”

Richa Puri, Associate Vice President – Client Servicing, PAD Agency, “Our brand ambassador Sania Mirza understands the importance of good sleep to achieve great health and how it can be a source of positive energy for millennials to achieve their goals. We are delighted to have her as the force of motivation for the upcoming generation in this new campaign.”

