Samco Mutual Fund launches its first brand campaign

The TVC, designed by the company’s internal team, displays the process of the stress test conducted on a car before its launch

Samco Mutual Fund launches its first-ever brand campaign to promote the mutual fund’s stress-tested investment framework called ‘HexaSheild’, a strategy that will pick investments that endure and survive in various stressful situations and generate superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

The campaign aims to showcase how Samco Mutual Fund puts each of the businesses through a series of six rigorous tests defined by Samco’s proprietary HexaShield framework and only businesses that pass the HexaShield test shall form a part of the investable universe.

The TVC campaign displays the process of the stress test conducted on a car before its launch. It compares the process with the test process of Samco MFs' 'HexaShield Framework’ designed to test whether the business can last across a variety of macro and microeconomic pressures and be a compounding machine.

Chirag Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Samco Group said, “We are extremely proud to launch Samco Mutual Fund’s first brand campaign that also depicts the core investment philosophy of our mutual fund. We had a very clear focus to create a very sharp and distinct positioning in this space which is already cluttered. Considering India’s first stress tested investing using our Hexashield Framework that we have developed, we wanted to show how stress testing is done for consumers’ safety for other products then why not for their investments? At the same time, we also wanted to communicate the whole concept in a format that is not only easily understood but is also memorable.”

Storyboard brief: The TVC primarily takes the example of a new car that is being crash-tested for a vertical car crash at great heights, assess the impact on the car and test the deployment of airbags ensuring the safety of the driver. The TVC showcases engineers testing various aspects of the car before they crash-test it to reveal the impact of the accident and the successful test of the car crash. This car-crash test draws a parallel to Samco’s HexaShield framework where the mutual fund will stress test each investment before including it in the portfolio.

The narrator in the background says, “Itni stress testing aapki safety ki liye, Kuch aise hi hum stress test Karte hain aapki investments ko.”

The TVC was conceptualised, written and produced by Samco’s internal marketing team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)