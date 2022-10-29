Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh promote financial protection in Max Life Insurance’s TVC

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced the launch of its latest TV campaign with their new brand ambassadors, captain of men’s Indian Cricket team Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The ad campaign marks the power couple’s on-screen debut together, where they are seen championing fiscal planning and adoption of term insurance.

In the TVC, Rohit and Ritika are seen engaging in a playful conversation about her gesture of crossing her fingers during all his matches. Capturing the brand essence, the film highlights how our loved ones support and encourage us to achieve our true potential, realize our ‘real’ value. Similarly, Max Life plays an integral role of a trusted partner in the lives of its customers ensuring they make prudent investment choices when it comes to financial planning for their family. This is further endorsed by ‘India ke Bharose ka number’, that’s a testimony to the company’s consistent performance in claims paid ratio over the last five years.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Our brand ambassadors - Rohit and Ritika are the perfect example of a trusted partnership, each one enabling the other to realize their ‘real’ value and achieve their goals. More importantly, they are firm believers in being equal participants in making decisions to protect the financial future of their family. Together, they personify our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ and align with our ideals to financially protect customers against life’s uncertainties. Through our protection campaign, we are driving home the importance of early financial planning - especially among young consumers- encouraging them to be aware and prepared for all eventualities.”

Talking about the TVC launch, Rohit Sharma said, “This is my first TVC with Ritika and shall always remain close to my heart. We have captured the importance of ‘bharosa and real value’, and its increasing relevance especially in the current times. I resonate very well with this ideology as a cricketer, and believe that preparation is the first step in arming yourself against unforeseeable challenges. The key is to plan early and secure your family’s today and tomorrow.”

Adding to this, Ritika Sajdeh said, “Protecting, valuing, and securing the family is utmost importance to me and I would advocate the same to everyone else. Families should think long term and focus strongly on complete well-being. It is reassuring that Max life honors the trust placed by customers and lives up to its purpose of securing lives and protecting their future goals.”

Director Anupam Mishra added, “Max Life’s latest campaign goes on to establish that in the game of life, it is imperative to gear up well by calculating risks, not just physical but also financial. The script is a perfect blend of substance and humor and delivers the right message to our audience.”

In addition to the television commercial, the film is being effected via digital and social media. Tapping regional markets, the TVC will also release in six languages i.e. Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film has been created by FCB Interface

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)