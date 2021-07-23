CRIC

Publicis Q2 revenue up 17%

The agency said its numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels this year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 8:57 AM
publicis

Advertising giant Publicis Groupe has reported a 17.1 per cent jump in its global revenues, according to media reports. The global revenues were 9.7 per cent up across the first six months of 2021, the French agency group reportedly said.

A media report quoted Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun as saying that digital consultancy arm Publicis.Sapient and data business Epsilon were the main drivers of the growth.

The agency said its numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The US, Asia and Europe remained among the strong markets. The US operation was up 15.2%, Asia was up 13.6% and Europe up 23% in Q2.

“The overperformance was thanks to a new acceleration in the United States and continued growth in Asia. Both regions saw a 7% growth from 2019, a media report quoted the agency as saying.adv

