Pristyn Care launches multi-media campaign featuring Anup Soni, Prakash Raj

Pristyn Care, a healthcare startup, has launched its multi-media brand campaign #Jab surgery ho karwana, Pristyn Care pe aana, which brings convenience and hassle-free experience of advanced laser surgeries to the patients suffering from diseases such as piles, kidney stones and cataract. The company has launched the brand campaign in its association with Disney+ Hotstar for this year’s IPL season.

The brand campaign will be seen in multiple mediums - radio, cinema, owned digital and social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Pristyn Care has released six films featuring renowned television actor Anup Soni and famous on-screen personality - Prakash Raj, which talks about the pain of patients suffering from the diseases such as Piles, Kidney Stones, cataract and have an inadequate and inaccessible patient care system. The campaign highlights the company's mission to provide secondary care surgeries with the help of advanced laser technology, promising faster recovery with minimum discomfort and inconvenience at the right cost.

The campaign has been released in 11 languages and is aimed to run throughout the entire IPL 2022 season. The digital films - #Kidney stone becoming a villain?, #Piles ne kiya run-out, #Cataract ne kiya attack has catchy rap talking about the pain points of these diseases and why patients delay the surgery.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Gagan Arora, Head of Brand & Marketing, Pristyn Care said, "Pristyn Care truly believes that everyone deserves high quality standardized medical care with the help of advanced medical technology at affordable cost. We are working hard to bridge the healthcare delivery gap between metro and non-metro cities. Those suffering from diseases such as piles, kidney stones, cataracts which are common in our country, it can be more painful than the disease itself to find the right surgeon, hospital, and manage post-operative care. There's Pristyn Care for that. We provide end-to-end care for all elective surgeries throughout the surgery journey of the patient. Through this campaign, we want to inform the curious, time-poor, value-seeking individuals that we conduct short-stay minimally invasive surgeries with a 'Pristyn' standard of care. Since the campaign's launch, we're seeing significant upward movement in the brand searches & patient inquiries."

The concept of the brand campaign and script of the films have been developed and written by Web Chutney. Mindshare has been assigned with the media duties, and distribution across social and digital channels is being done by Pristyn Care's in-house brand and marketing team. Pristyn Care currently has a network of more than 800 hospitals across 42 cities. The company aims to serve people living in small cities and towns across India who often travel to bigger cities and metros for surgical procedures. The campaign aims to raise awareness about such facilities that are available across the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)