Prasoon Joshi: Take comfort in the discomfort of the confusion of having many choices

Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairman APAC (Asia Pacific), and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, delivered a stirring panegyric to the winners of the IMPACT TOP 30 Under 30 awards, held in Mumbai last evening.

Beginning his remarks by noting the wide choices in professions that today’s youth have, Joshi said he was often asked what was the way to choose the right career. “When you’re starting off and trying to decide what to do, there’s a lot of confusion, and I think that confusion at that time is a gift. Take comfort in the discomfort. It’s a liminal space, like between the sea and the land. There are so many opportunities and options that there is bound to be confusion, and like between the sea and land, it’s a very fertile place. Fertility is embedded in confusion.”

He said it’s much like when planning a campaign - when there are so many directions one can take. “Take comfort in the discomfort of that confusion of having so many choices. You will ultimately decide on a path and take it, but will always remember that space with so many choices and the comfort of that discomfort, where fertility resides.”

He added that if one decides too early, one might then second-guess or even regret not taking another option. “When there’s a broad road laid out by other people before us, we have no hesitation in taking that route, because we’re wary of the small winding path that goes off to the side. We shouldn’t have that fear. That fear only goes when you have self-belief. Tap into that self-belief,” he said.

“We’re all destined to do something and the most important thing is to be able to find your authentic voice. And the day you find your authentic voice, you’ll see you manifesting yourself, and you’ll find it effortless, because it’s you. And you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. And because it’s you, what you’re doing will never tire you. How can you be tired of yourself after all?” he asked.

“It’s when you’re trying to follow someone else’s path, or trying to be like someone else, that’s when your work will tire you. So, find what you are meant to do. It will take time, it’s definitely easier said than done. But when you find it, you’ll know. So, keep exploring,” added Joshi.

The lyricist and poet ended his address by reciting, as requested, one of his own works, Mumkin Hai. The applause that followed was impossible to miss.

