Pankaj Tripathi talks about commitment in Capri Global Capital campaign

Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital skills training, has unveiled its latest Brand Advocacy Campaign, #GetAheadWithSimplilearn.

“This campaign marks a significant milestone, showcasing the bona fide journeys of Simplilearn alumni through candid on-screen narratives. The compelling brand film captures the essence of learners' profound career transformations and their unfiltered perspectives on their upskilling experience - a pivotal factor in guiding them toward their desired career paths.”

Wondrlab Network has conceptualized and created the concept. The campaign comprises a captivating short film showcasing three learners at different life stages across India. The film commences with a narrator shutting down a "quick gain guru," setting the stage for a deep dive into the lives of three remarkable learners. These individuals are not just data science professionals but are relatable people with multifaceted lives, early-stage to mid-to-senior professionals, going beyond their office roles. This approach aims to resonate with viewers personally, showcasing the real-world application of Simplilearn's transformative courses. The campaign is live through Simplilearn’s digital and social media channels, including the company website, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sharing his thoughts around the Brand Advocacy Campaign, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder, and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn stated, "Our No. 1 goal internally as a team is the success of our learners, and our teams leave no stone unturned in delivering this - ranging from building the most comprehensive curriculum for latest in-demand skills, partnering with the best universities/companies, delivering a highly engaging learning experience and supporting our learners in achieving their career aspirations.”

“We decided to make this the cornerstone of all our marketing efforts as well by adopting learner advocacy as our primary focus. Through this film and in many more to come, our intent is to share real stories of real learners; and what they were able to achieve by taking up Simplilearn’s programs. We are very excited about this as a way to let our work speak for itself." Added Mr. Dalal