Pampers’ latest film shows importance of father’s active involvement in parenting journey

Baby care brand Pampers has revived its #ItTakes2 campaign, highlighting equal parenting as a force to be reckoned with. Rooted in a vision of caring for the healthy, happy development of every baby, Pampers is reinforcing the importance of a father’s active involvement in the parenting journey and the impact it has on a baby’s well-being.

As a part of the campaign, Pampers® latest film takes viewers on a journey encapsulating emotional moments before a man becomes a Papa- right from taking his wife to the hospital, to the doctor sharing the happy news. Re-writing the narrative in an effort to encourage moms and dads all over the nation to parent equally, the campaign is seeded with moments of realization stressing the fact that while raising a baby is a beautiful journey, the involvement of both parents is important. To reach more parents in a meaningful way, the brand is also collaborating with inspiring voices that echo the essence of equal parenting in their daily lives.

Talking about the campaign, Abhishek Desai, Senior Director & Category Leader, Baby Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent shared, “Pampers holds a strong legacy of always being a confidence-boosting, spirit-lifting ally for parents, while ensuring the happy and healthy development of every baby. Thousands of dads today set an example of equal parenting in their own way. From changing diapers to feeding their little ones, they believe that #ItTakes2 for a baby’s wholesome growth. Equal parenting goes beyond sharing responsibilities as it has the power to have a lasting impact for generations by teaching invaluable lessons of teamwork, togetherness and equality. Through this campaign, the brand hopes to start a conversation to positively change the parenting paradigm and encourage more moms and dads to join the #ItTakes2 movement.”

Speaking about the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Leo Burnett, South Asia, and Managing Director – India said, “The connection and bond between a parent and child is nurtured and strengthened when both parents are equally involved. It is not a mother’s job or a father’s job– it takes two to raise a child. This is the core insight of our campaign which is narrated through a heart-warming film, which I am sure all new parents will relate to. This campaign is a perfect example of our humankind philosophy which puts people and purpose at the heart of every conversation.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)