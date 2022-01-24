OYO launches second brand film ‘Kalki Kal Dekhenge’ featuring Kalki Koechlin

Following the success of its first brand film, ‘Assi Reach Gaye’ featuring Gul Panag and Kukki (the internet’s cutest kid this week), OYO has now launched a second brand film ‘Kalki Kal Dekhenge’ featuring Kalki Koechlin. This time, OYO aims to highlight its ‘easy cancellation and refund’ feature to serve the requirements of today’s evolved travelers.

Set against a lake, the film features Kalki Koechlin with a group of friends. The witty script, a banter among friends, captures attention through wordplay on the name ‘Kalki’ and ‘Kal ki’, which could mean ‘tomorrow or yesterday’ in Hindi. The joke carries on as the phone reaches Kalki, who is coaxed into volunteering to change their travel plans. At the last minute, they are just toying with the idea if they can cancel their bookings and stay where they are. The message of the film, delivered with very smart humor, is simple, relatable and current - ‘Live flexible, Cancel easy’.

Kalki Koechlin comments on the project saying, “For as long as I remember, since school days, I have heard various renditions of my name, but this script has to be one of the most entertaining so far. To see how the company is growing and adapting to newer products & initiatives based on customer feedback is super impressive. Personally, enabling easy cancellation at the tap of a button on the app, without having to spend hours talking to the hotel directly for a refund is honestly game changing.”

Speaking on the brand campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand - OYO said, "The era of spur of the moment plans is well and truly here. With road trips comes the freedom to head off at anytime, go where the wind blows. And plans change at the speed of thought. Brands today must partner their customers and help them live flexibly. And so was born 'the live in the moment' and #KalkiKalDekhenge messaging. Enabling spontaneity is at the core of the OYO app which allows you to book a room in seconds and equally allows you to change plans, fuss free. One way or the other, we're here for you."

The film, within a few hours of going live, trended at #1 on Twitter’s India trends. The campaign has been conceptualized, scripted and produced by OYO’s in-house global brand team. The film is directed by Vishvesh Krishnamoorthy from Corcoise Films, one of India’s biggest production houses founded by Prasoon Pandey. The film was played during the India VS South Africa ODI on 23rd January. The film has also been featured on multiple channels across GEC, News, Infotainment and the Kids genre. Taking a 360 degree approach, OYO will further amplify the film across its owned digital and social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, including the OYO App, Co-OYO App (for Patrons) and it’s in house digital communication mediums with customers, patrons and OYOpreneurs.



OYO’s first film, ‘Assi Reach Gaye’ trended on Twitter at #2 with over 4000 tweets. The campaign has also been tweeted by celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Mandira Bedi, Durjoy Dutta, Rannvijay Singha, Anushka Sharma, among others. Diljit Dosanjh tweet has received over 11.8k likes and 1k retweets within 24 hours. Kukki’s takeover of OYO’s official Twitter account @oyorooms also witnessed engagement by new age brands such as Urban Company, Uber India, Gaana, Boat, Swiggy and Flipkart.

