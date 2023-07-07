Oswaal Books onboards ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as ambassador

While building a home is a dream for many Indians, the home-building category is a very low-involvement one. People spend a lot of time choosing a home design, or on the interiors, whereas procuring building materials is generally a decision left to the contractor. The science of the category, too, is not easy to understand for the common man. Hence, most purchases are driven by fringe benefits rather than real product benefits.

Tata Tiscon, a TMT rebar brand from the house of Tata Steel, has released a new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India to address this concern. Focused on the latest range of 550SD rebars, the 360-degree campaign is built around a set of 3 TVCs where a friendly, neighbourhood engineer educates the home builders and urges them to make an informed purchase decision. Because, only when one digs a little deeper, does one realize that Tata Tiscon 550SD is a much superior TMT rebar.

Speaking of the campaign TVS Shenoy, Chief Commercial Officer, Long Products, Tata Steel, says, “Tata Tiscon has always strived to enable our customers to have a joyful home building experience. This campaign attempts to guide our customers in making informed choices as they build their dream homes.”

S Karthik Narayanan, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Tiscon, says, “It is unfair to expect individual homebuilders to have a thorough understanding of technical specifications required for selection of the right rebar. Hence, it is important for us to guide them in a consumer-centric manner without overloading them with industry-specific terminologies”.

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “As the creative and strategy partner for Tata Tiscon right from its inception, our communication approach has mirrored that of a trusted confidant, a source of wisdom, and an invaluable guide for our consumers. Amidst a sea of celebrity-driven promotions saturating our industry, we have recognized that the engineer reigns supreme as the ultimate luminary. Consequently, we have chosen to elevate the engineer to the forefront of our brand, acknowledging their unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise upon which we all rely.”

Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, commented, “Many brands use scientists and engineers to establish the superiority of their product. We made a twist to this format by making the expert an in-house, and next-door voice of advice. The stories are set in small-town India, with endearing characters that drive home the technical argument, simply.”