OnePlus TV campaign with Shahid & Mira Kapoor unveiled

OnePlus has unveiled the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Featuring the OnePlus TV U1S, the unique ad film unconventionally urges its users and community to genuinely bond with their loved ones by disconnecting from their televisions.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director - Marketing Communications, OnePlus India said, “At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice.”

Saurabh Kapoor, Director of Brand and Category Management, OnePlus India shared, “Through the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign, our intent is to further strengthen the relationship with our community and help them make mindful choices in life. It is this very relationship that was the impetus behind OnePlus’ emergence as the fasting growing smart TV brand in India H1 2022 with a 123% YoY growth rate, and today, OnePlus is among the top 3 smart TV brands in the overall TV market in India in Q2 2022, as per the latest Counterpoint report. It is our community’s trust and support that has led to our success. And therefore, through campaign efforts like “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.”, we hope to also help our community derive a better quality of life with their loved ones”.



Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Shahid said, “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families. I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bond by celebrating with their loved ones. The ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how OnePlus’ seamless connectivity with other smart features can make life easier.”

Mira Kapoor added, “Celebrating special occasions with family is a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life. With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritise time with your dear ones.”



The campaign was conceptualized by Utsav Gokani and created in partnership with Media Monks.

