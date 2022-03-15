OnePlus TV campaign unveiled with Shahid and Mira Kapoor

OnePlus has introduced the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter” campaign featuring the popular Bollywood celebrity couple and OnePlus TV category brand ambassadors, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, showcasing their newly launched smart TVs - OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

The creative campaign highlights how the OnePlus TVs deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience, while embodying a wholesome, humorous vibe that Shahid and Mira Kapoor are sharing with each other.

The quirky OnePlus TV campaign opens with Shahid thrilled to have quality ‘me-time' with his new OnePlus TV.

The 360-degree approach of the campaign effectively showcases this effortless smarter connected ecosystem experience that the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus Y1S Edge bring to consumers. The TVC campaign has gone live on 14th March 2022 across YouTube, YouTube, social media, TV (OTT), as well as cinemas.

Addressing the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India shared, "We are delighted to bring the all-new campaign film in continuation with our partnership with Shahid and Mira for OnePlus Smart TV category. As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly striving to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to our users at more accessible price points. Shahid and Mira’s zeal in the campaign film perfectly matches our OnePlus community’s youthful spirit and passion for superior smart technology and we are confident that our community will enjoy this wholesome campaign film".

Similarly, Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India, shared, “We are happy to be associated with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor yet again for our new OnePlus TV “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter” campaign film. With this campaign, our objective is to highlight the truly seamless, smarter connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time. The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our popular OnePlus TV Y Series which played a crucial role in driving our phenomenal success in the India smart TV segment. The new campaign film effectively highlights the effortless smart connectivity, power-packed Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer truly seamless smart home entertainment experiences to our users. We are positive that this collaboration will be well-received by our consumers in India and help us further deepen our bond with them.”

