Noise unveils campaign with Rishabh Pant for New Zealand series

The campaign includes a series of 3 short videos

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 19, 2022 9:46 AM  | 1 min read
Noise

Noise has released a new campaign series with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The digital ad campaign is being featured during the India Tour of New Zealand  2022 on Amazon Prime.

Featuring Pant, the campaign includes a series of 3 short videos that talk about the feature in a fun and light-hearted manner, urging the audience to opt for the best calling smartwatches from India’s No. 1 smartwatch brand.

The digital ad campaign depicts the brand’s youthful and light-hearted emotions showcased by Pant, where he is seen making calls using Noise smartwatch without any interruptions.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said on the launch of the new campaign, “We at Noise have always strived towards creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience. Keeping this spirit alive, our brand campaign with Rishabh Pant echoes our mission to be young India’s pulse keeper. With new-age India keen on uninterrupted experiences, our Tru SyncTM technology in the new campaign series, offers just that. We are confident that our young audience will identify with the campaign while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series.”

The campaign calls out the brand’s youthful and spirited emotions and highlights how the seamless advanced calling technology adds to the overall match viewing experience as it allows cricket lovers to take calls without interrupting their game experience.

