Nikon India elevates the voice of women with ‘Through Her Lens’ campaign
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise
Nikon India is thrilled to unveil the latest edition of its campaign "Through Her Lens", an annual digital contest aimed at empowering and elevating the voices of professional and amateur women photographers in India.
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise, gain valuable exposure and establish connections with the industry's top professionals. This initiative enables women to showcase their talent and skillset while breaking gender stereotypes and encouraging more women to join the field of photography.
Commenting on the occasion, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Nikon India, we see a world where the lens of a camera is not just an instrument to capture the reality but also a tool to create change. Our newest campaign "Through Her Lens" exemplifies our effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the photography industry. We are excited to see the outstanding work that the participants will submit this year and hope this contest inspires and empowers women photographers in India. We believe that through this contest, we shall pave way for the future where the stories are captured, shared and celebrated equally.”
The theme of this year's contest is "That's Me!" encouraging women photographers and videographers to submit one photograph or video that they identify with the most, along with a short description of the image/video and how it reflects their perception of themselves.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI updates guidelines on disclaimers
As per the regulatory body, disclaimers should be neither long or complex since 80% of consumers do not notice them in ads, according to its recent study
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:58 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated its “Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements”.
The ASCI code requires that suitable disclaimers be used to properly explain and support claims made in advertisements to ensure that consumers can read all the information presented. In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.
In a recent survey carried out by ASCI with 130 consumers, it was observed that 80% of respondents did not notice the disclaimer. While 33% could not understand the disclaimers clearly even after adequate exposure time had been provided, 62% of respondents felt that the disclaimer was excessively long, the study revealed.
The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), during their meetings, have also observed that sometimes, the frame of the advertisement that contains the disclaimer was very crowded, and distracted the viewer's focus.
To address these issues, the Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements have been amended by ASCI after consultation with stakeholders.
The key additions to the existing disclaimer guidelines are as follows:
• The use of disclaimer should be kept to a minimum. Long or otherwise complex disclaimers with large blocks of text and difficult words are a deterrent to viewers attempting to read the contents of the disclaimer. In such cases, advertisers should modify the headline claim to reduce the need for further qualification through disclaimers.
• Hold duration and readability of disclaimer - In television commercials or any other video advertisement on digital media, all disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers. In a single frame in an advertisement:
o There should not be more than one disclaimer
o The disclaimer should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line
• For regulatory requirements where the disclaimer exceeds two lines additional hold duration should be accounted for. For the purposes of calculating the duration of the hold of disclaimers, all forms of text appearing on screen at any one point in time should be counted. This includes both disclaimer text and any text content in the main ad creative regardless of where on screen it appears and whether or not it is repeated in audio.
Commenting on the changes, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General ASCI, said: “While ASCI has had disclaimer guidelines since 2016, it was observed that over-use of disclaimers made it difficult for consumers to understand all the information presented in the ad. This is evident from our survey where 80% of consumers did not even notice the disclaimers. Hence, it is important that claims are crafted in a way that minimizes the need for qualificatory disclaimers. Where disclaimers are needed, they should be presented in a manner that someone who is interested in reading them has the opportunity to do so.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McDonald’s India – North & East launches ‘We Get It’ campaign
Releases the first film of the three-part series depicting true to life situations and evoking the feel-good moments that McDonald’s stands for
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:02 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched a heart-warming film as part of its “We Get It” campaign, with the tagline “You’ve got this. We've got you”.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign includes three films, each capturing three distinct eureka moments experienced by McDonald’s fans while life throws unexpected curveballs. For instance, the annoyance of waiting for a ride after a busy day. A slice of life that hits a chord with most of us. The first film released in the last week of December and has received an overwhelming response, with 70+ Million cumulative views across platforms.
Announcing the brand campaign, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our lives are becoming increasingly challenging with most of us living busy, always-on-the-go lives, juggling between multiple competing priorities. Quite often, things don’t go as we plan or expect. Our film “You’ve got this. We've got you” is a humble attempt to recognise and appreciate this reality of our customers and our bit in making these demanding, unpredictable micro moments delicious, feel good and easy for our customers in our own warm, welcoming and friendly way. We aspire to remain relevant and a constant in the thick and the thin of our customers lives.”
“Life isn’t perfect, it’s often a string of messy moments. And no one gets it better than McDonald’s. Where you can bring all of your life’s dramas and still be comfortable about it.”– Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.
The first commercial opens with a young customer at the front counter of a McDonald’s, who decides to grab a quick meal while waiting for her cab. While she places her order, she gets a cab cancellation notification, as a result, she decides to add more items. Suddenly another notification pops indicating a cab just 2 mins away. It is then she decides to cancel her order. But then again, another cab notification puts her off showing a longer arrival time. Laden with mixed feelings due to frequent tug-of-war in hailing a cab, she decides to order a large meal to keep up with the waiting time. To add to her woes, the cab driver calls conveying he needs to refuel, meaning even longer wait. Hearing this, the order taker senses her annoyance and asks in an empathetic tone whether she’d like to add an Oreo McFlurry, making her beam with joy, thus conveying the feeling and message – ‘We Get It’ subtly.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports launches promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The promo is created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New spot for Kurkure Playz is literally 'out of this world'
The ad is a part of the brand's 'Halke mein lo' campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Kurkure started 2023 on a light-hearted note and launched a quirky TVC campaign, ‘Halke Mein Lo’, to celebrate its youthful new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. Following the first TVC film that captured the ‘masaaledar’ banter between a young protagonist and ghost, Kurkure unveiled its second TVC under the campaign.
The film opens with the family enjoying teatime in the front yard of their bungalow when there’s a sudden disturbance on the radio playing next to them. That’s when they look up to find a spaceship hovering over the lawn amid dark clouds with strong winds. Two larger-than-life aliens appear with a plan to abduct the family, beckoning the protagonist to get on the ship right away. While spooked at first, a bite of Kurkure Playz Pastax transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing an intimidating situation into a laughing riot.
Commenting on the TVC, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “This is the second film for the new Kurkure Playz campaign, and it continues the light-hearted quirky tonality set by the first film with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition. In this film we find the protagonist's family facing an alien invasion, but they manage to put off their abduction by stalling the aliens. We hope that the audiences will enjoy this film as much as the first one.”
Speaking on the campaign, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing yet colloquial – ‘Halke Mein Lo’. Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in true Kurkure style!”
Adding another playful twist to the campaign, Kurkure collaborated with popular actress and social media sensation, Niti Taylor, for a ‘halka’ prank. The actress shared an image of a supposed alien sighting on her Instagram story, leaving fans curious about her encounter! But upon disclosing her collaboration with Kurkure Playz Pastax, fans were relieved that it was just a harmless prank!
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Beardo unveils digital shampoo campaign with Vir Das
The film is a satirical take on #MardonWaaliBaat, says the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Taking a satirical approach, men’s grooming brand Beardo is prompting men to throw away their girlfriend’s shampoo in their latest ad film, featuring comic Vir Das. In the digital film, Das is seen mocking men who use women's shampoos, saying that it is killing their hair, manhood and distant relatives.
View this post on Instagram
Talking about taking the philosophy of #MardonWaaliBaat up a notch with this campaign, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said, “Humour is the one form of advertising that lets you convey the most controversial of messages. We wanted to sensitize men that they have been using female-oriented shampoos from years. While historically one of the biggest challenges for men has been that there aren’t enough products in the market that are specifically designed for them, more so in the shampoo segment, but as a brand, we exist to change that. As one of India’s leading male grooming brands, we want to ensure men have access to all the necessary tools to look and feel irresistibly manly. Naturally, Vir Das's sarcastic and brutally honest approach, made him the perfect fit for the campaign. It’s great to see how our strong sentiment towards masculinity has fit harmoniously with Vir’s impeccable comic timing in the film. I am excited for everyone to see it."
Adding to the above Vir Das said, “The campaign feels that it is personally made for me. If you follow me on social media, you will know how much I think about shampooing my hair. And it’s great to see that a brand like Beardo was listening. I only have one thing to say to all the men out there - if you continue to use feminine shampoos, you will not only feel like a fool, but also smell like a Phool. He further added, “I feel extremely passionate about using relatively cleaner products and one’s that are designed for me (A MAN). And Beardo shampoos are the perfect fit. I loved working on the Ad-film, it was completely up my alley. I feel the brand is doing something amazing here and I hope you all love the finished product as much as we loved making it (you see what I did there).
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Goafest 2023 to be held from May 24 to 26
The much-awaited fest of creativity attracts advertising, marketing and media industry professionals from across the country
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 21, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
The Goafest 2023 will be held from May 24, 2023 to May 26, 2023. The dates for the much-awaited advertising fest were announced by the Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday during the ceremony held to confer the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
The dates were shared by Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI.
The Goafest is a three-day annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. It attracts over 2000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration that makes each day a remarkable experience.
The festival returned to ground in 2022, after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Colvyn Harris conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022
The veteran has had a long and successful career in the advertising industry spanning over 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 9:47 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday conferred the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI; Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas; Tiesta Sen, Former Chief Creative Officer of Wunderman Thompson; Vikram Sakuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH; Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia, and President, AAAI, among others, were present on the occasion.
Sharing his gratitude, Harris said, “The journey was long, a span of 40 years, impossible to put to words. It's an honour to be selected and I’m extremely happy to receive this award. My thanks to AAAI and those of you who have served selflessly for decades, keeping the institution alive.”
“My long career has been eventful and has been a rollercoaster ride. There has never been a dull day. I am proud of being a part of the team that assures the brands they partner with become market leaders and are considered the best in the category. Here’s how I will sum up my professional life or my mantra in four statements - 1. Nothing will work unless you do. 2. Only the busiest have time to spend. 3. Positioning is the art of sacrifice, 4. Leave no stone unturned.”
On the occasion, leaders from the advertising industry gathered to celebrate Harris’ achievements and shared their experiences of working with him.
Acharya said, “Colvyn has had a long and successful career in the advertising industry spanning over 40 years. Under his leadership, JWT won numerous awards. He was the WPP nominee for World Economy Forum and Global Agenda Development Council for four years.”
Talking about her experience of working with Harris, Sen shared a beautiful anecdote about how he celebrated her promotion at JWT.
“I remember when I was promoted as the NCD, he did not give me the letter of promotion. Instead, he took us for lunch, and when the dessert arrived, he gave us the news. When I opened the dessert box, it did not have the dessert but my visiting card which said, NCD. Colvyn made JWT, a place where you belong even after work was over. He is all about kindness and grandeur. He is very large-hearted and a people person. That’s Colvyn,” Sen remember.
“I’ve been privileged to work with him. He behaves absolutely the same way with everyone, be it his senior, his colleagues, or his juniors,” she added.
Colvyn Harris has had a long and successful career in the Indian Advertising industry spanning over 40 years. His career was built in one company - JWT, a WPP Group Company, across varied roles, across India and JWT Sri Lanka where he was MD. He began his career at Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), was CEO CONTRACT, and then CEO JWT South Asia. During his tenure he built the most formidable full-service agency, most admired for its creativity, scale and reputation. He has worked on India’s most admired brands, notably Hero, GSK- Horlicks, Boost, Citibank, Ford, Airtel, Nestlé. He ended his career as Executive Director Global Growth & Client Development at JWT. He was also Managing Director (Marketing) at L. Catterton Singapore, a Global Private Equity Company, part of LVMH, where his role was to help their investee companies working with the CEOs and CMOs for achieving their growth and branding objectives globally.
Colvyn Harris took a lot of interest in Industry matters. He was a Jury member at the Cannes Lions in 2015, in the Effectiveness Category. Colvyn Harris was also President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India in 2010 and Chairman Goafest in 2009 and 2010. During his chairmanship, Goafest grew much faster and was recognized as the largest festival in India for celebration of creativity. Colvyn Harris has been a speaker at London Business School, at the Wharton India Economic Summit, Spikes Asia 2010 and Chairman of numerous forums, including a Speaker at World Economic Forum India. He was a WPP nominee to the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Development Council for 4 years. Under his leadership, JWT won several Global Awards, numerous Cannes Lions, including India’s First Grand Prix while he was CEO.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube