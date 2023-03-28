New Pulse ad ends on a zingy note

Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd, a part of DS Group has launched a new TVC for Pass Pass Pulse, the nation’s favourite hard-boiled candy, titled, ‘Courtroom’. Reiterating the core communication of the brand, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ in a light-hearted courtroom drama setting, the TVC features Mr. Saurabh Shukla and Mr. Abhishek Banerjee in the role of a judge and a lawyer respectively, trying to unfold a case with Pulse as the key evidence. Mr. Shukla and Mr. Banerjee are famous for their acting prowess, screen presence and well-timed humour. This new TVC is a humorous take on a courtroom situation that highlights how the craving to have a Pulse can make people go to any lengths. The TVC has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Delhi and directed by Mr. Rajesh Krishnan.

We see the Lawyer (Abhishek Banerjee) telling the Judge (Saurabh Shukla) about the evidence, a Pulse Candy left at a crime scene by the accused. Showing it to everyone present in the court, he asks who it belongs to. The craving for the candy is such that everyone raises their hands, including the Judge. But the clever lawyer outsmarted everyone by popping it in his mouth before anyone could grab it.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited, said, “‘Irresistibility’ is the core product philosophy of pulse. The behavioural insight of the consumers indicated that Pulse consumers don’t want to share their Pulse candy with anyone. We have built on this premise over the years through our communication Campaigns revolving around the theme, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. This latest TVC also highlights the irresistibility of Pulse in a humorous courtroom drama where everyone present, including the Judge is willing to be labelled as an accused, just to get their hands on Pulse candy.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sundeep Sehgal, Vice President & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said, “Over the years ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ commercials have gained a separate fan base due to their whacky plots and masaledaar twists. And people want more. So, this time we took Tangy Twist a notch higher to increase brand love. We developed crazier stories. We roped in acting powerhouses – Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee to take you on a never been before masaledaar journey that you’ll relish for a long time.”

The campaign is live on leading channels like YouTube, Social Media (Facebook & Instagram), and OTTs (Hotstar, Zee5 etc.)

DS Group is known for its expertise in innovative Indian flavours and formats. Pass Pass Pulse, the hard-boiled candy from DS Group stormed this market with its launch in 2015 and since then, is the leading candy brand in India. The tangy twist to the conventional taste makes Pulse an absolute standout! Pulse candy, continuously endeavours to engage with consumers through creative and innovative ways to develop a stronger connection. Launched in 2015, Pulse Candy comes in 5 mouth-watering flavours, i.e. Kachcha Aam, Guava, Litchi, Orange and Pineapple. The brand continues to enjoy popularity with the burst of tanginess and a feeling of fun and peculiarity that each flavour commands.

