Network Advertising bags integrated mandate for AcneStar & Health OK

Network Advertising has won the integrated mandate for the brands, AcneStar and Health OK, of Delhi-based Mankind Pharma. The mandate includes all Above-the-line and Digital communication for both these brands.



Commenting on the win, Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising, said, "AcneStar and Health OK are strategic additions to our integrated offering and it is a responsibility we feel proud to own. It was basis our ability to understand their business challenges and our 360-degree approach to their requirements that has helped attract them to our fold."



Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising said: “It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Mankind to Network. Both Health OK and AcneStar operate in categories that have immense potential to grow and I am happy we are coming on board at the right time. Hoping to create many more interesting pieces of work.”



Speaking on the partnership, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “We have been looking for an agency who has an integrated way of approaching and managing brands. The team at Network is seasoned due to their long-standing exposure to the changing advertising landscape, their creative consumer mindset, and a good strategic approach. This will help us strengthen our brands – AcneStar and Health OK. We are delighted to have Network on board with us and look forward to an enriching association.”

