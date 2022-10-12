Morphy Richards says ‘no two people are the same’ in latest brand film

Morphy Richards has unveiled its brand film with the essence that 'no two people are the same; and no matter who you are, there is a Morphy Richards for you’.

The new film is in sync with their global positioning of 'Happiness Engineered'.

At the campaign unveiling, Sandhya Biswas, Head of Marketing at Morphy Richards, said, "As a brand that is leading from the front in design and innovation, Morphy Richards is one of the most successful international brands in its category in India. The campaign unveils a fresh brand logo and identity for an iconic British brand that has been around since 1936. The new positioning aligns with the global positioning around 'Happiness Engineered', which stems from our consumer's need for intuitive, user-friendly products that deliver happiness through product design and functionality. Our consumers have great taste, and as a curator of the finest appliances, we enable them to express their identity and add convenience to their day. Our homes are our sanctuaries, and our products aim to make our consumers feel great, as true happiness begins at home."

