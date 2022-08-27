Max Life launches campaign for ‘Term Plan for Homemakers’

Max Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of its digital ad film on Max Life’s term plan for homemakers, in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s Connected Television (CTV) offering.

To drive regional language consumption, the digital ad film is also being released in six languages i.e. Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Malayalam. The ad film creates awareness about the need for a term insurance plan for homemakers without furnishing the husband’s income proof, to empower them financially in the long-term.

The digital ad film features actor Boman Irani as the protagonist motivating women to skill themselves in the art of self-defense as well as to equip themselves with the financial freedom to protect their family’s future. The ad film encourages homemakers to financially protect their family with the purchase of term plan, independent of the husband’s income proof.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Max Life firmly believes in encouraging consumers to embrace their ‘real value’, and homemakers form an important segment whose contribution to society is priceless. We are excited to launch our campaign with Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT service in the country. This association opens up avenues to reach a wider, gender balanced audience; helping us promote the positive and reaffirming message conveyed in the film. Currently, homemakers in India are allowed term cover only as an add-on to their earning spouse’s cover. This term plan offering will help secure female homemakers’ lives independent of their spouse’s income proof. This association is a step towards empowering Indian women and enabling greater financial inclusion by protecting them in challenging times.”

Talking about the digital ad film, the Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “The adoption of CTVs amongst consumers is the latest trend in the world of home entertainment and advertisers are following suit. We are excited to offer our suite of CTV advertising solutions to brands and are delighted that Max Life Insurance has launched its latest campaign in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s CTV offering. We look forward to many such associations and help connect brands with their target audience via Disney+ Hotstar.”

